ABU DHABI

Film Screening

For the last 40 years, photographer Sebastiao Salgado has travelled across continents, witnessing some of the major events of our recent history: international conflicts, starvation and exodus. He is now embarking on the discovery of untouched terrains, of wild fauna and flora, and of magnificent landscapes as part of a major photographic project, which is a tribute to the planet’s beauty. Sebastiao Salgado’s life and work are revealed to us by directors Juliano, his son, and by photographer Wim Wenders in their film The Salt of the Earth. At Louvre Abu Dhabi, 5pm. Pre-book your free ticket. Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Modista Summer Soiree

Lifestyle exhibition providing a platform for established and up-and-coming designers to showcase their latest collections, encapsulating a mix of products ranging from accessories, apparel, jewellery and lifestyle goods. Open to the public at the Roda Al Murooj Hotel, Dubai, 9am-8pm. Visitors can also expect Bollywood designers such as Padmasitaa by Padmini Kolhapure, Gauahargeous by Gauahar Khan, Indian Fashion Week designers and Pakistan Fashion week designers. Pakistani actress Kiran Malik from Pinky Memsaab will be present from 3-4pm. facebook.com/ModistaDubai

Ramadan Souk

A collaboration between fashion, glamour and lifestyle exhibition by SoPritti and Ensemble, a multi-brand Pakistani fashion store. Promising a glamorous celebration of colours, designs and demure cuts and fits, from more than 80 renowned names exhibiting. Shop for everything from day-friendly wardrobe staples and elegant evening gowns, to accessories for Ramadanand Eid celebrations. At the Godolphin Ballroom at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 10am-8pm. Free entry, valet parking available. facebook.com/sopritti

Glam Closet Exhibition

Popular designer duos Pankaj+Nidhi are back with their annual trunk show, showcasing their spring/summer collection themed on holidays, sunshine and happy times. At Urban Garden, Capital Club, DIFC, 10am-8pm. Call 050-6541003.

Ivar by Ritika Ravi

Experience fine jewellery designs of Ivar by Ritika Ravi, combining the best of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary designs with the laidback lifestyle of the Maldives, bringing creations to life using a combination of gems with white or rose gold. At The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, 11am-6pm. ivarjewelry.com

Korean Culture (Traditional music & K-Pop)

Imfact, a K-Pop boy band which debuted in 2016 with their hit Lollipop will perform at the auditorium at the American University in Dubai. Korean instrumental band Sopung will also take the stage, blending Korean traditional music with contemporary music. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Free parking available. More performances tomorrow at Al Ain Municipality and on Monday at HCT Dubai Women’s Campus. tkc-aud.splashthat.com

Urban Beach

Caribana heat comes to CariDubai, Dukes The Palm. Guests are in for a whole day of live acts and a mixture of lively soca, reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat jams dished out by a line-up of 20 DJs and performers. From 12-8pm, entry Dh125. caridubai.com

Painting Session

A globally loved painting, created by the king of Pop Art – Marilyn Monroe by Warhol is the subject, guests of all levels, from novice to experienced artists, are welcome as the team from We Love Art’s will guide you through making your masterpiece, while you vibe to French music. At Couqley French Bistro, 2.30-5.30pm. Dh387 per person includes painting materials and (pre-sketched) canvas with two beverages or four soft beverages. To reserve, email uae@couqley.com

South African Freedom Day

Celebrate the day at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina offering an array of traditional South African delights and flavours such as Boerewors rolls, sosaties (skewers) and the popular bunny Chow. Delicacies start from Dh69 are complemented with two glasses of the nation’s beverages. From 3pm onwards. Call 04-8883444.

Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition

This year’s edition will be attended by more than 50 international calligraphers and is themed ‘A heritage honouring the letter and pen’. Marking the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, it offers more giving and creativity, uttering the language of compassion inscribed in letters of tolerance. At Wafi Mall, during mall hours, until May 5. dubaiculture.gov.ae

Core Beats

Waterfront workouts to the beats of live handpan music at Club Vista Mare Palm Jumeirah. Fitness Beats will start at 5pm, with a 60-minute calorie-busting, HIIT workout conducted by trainers from Bare. Yoga Beats will follow at 6pm with yoga gurus from Yoga La Vie. Attendees must bring a yoga mat and water. To attend, sign-up on the Core Direction app and register.

SHARJAH

Aladdin and the Magic Spell

The story of a young street boy in Arabia tricked by a wicked sorcerer into retrieving a mysterious oil lamp – a lamp that contains a mystical genie.