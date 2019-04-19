HM Royal Marines, Plymouth Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

CineMAS

Last day of the alternative film fest taking place on Saadiyat Island. Today’s selection of independent cinema includes

The Day I Lost My Shadow at 3pm, Amra and the Second Marriage at 5pm, Shoplifters at 7pm, Gary Winogrand: All Things are Photographable at 7pm too and Minding the Gap at 9.30pm. Tickets can be booked online. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

DUBAI

Numaish Exhibit

Witness the finest fashion labels at Numaish, hosting its 24th edition. Fashion Week designers Dhruv Kapoor, Pramaa by Pratimaa, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, Soup by Sougat Paul, Whimsical by Shica, Salita Nanda will be there, including haute couture labels RoseTree, I Am Design, Chhavvi Aggarwal, Juhi Shah, Devnaagri and more in fashion, jewellery, accessories and home decor at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeriah Emirates Towers, 11am to 9pm. Free entry and valet parking. facebook.com/numaishlifestyle

Numaish Exhibition Image Credit: Supplied

Divalicious fashion exhibition

Launch of three exclusive designer brands – MXS by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Pernia Qureshi and Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup will debut at the Divalicious fashion exhibition, at Roda Al Murooj Dubai. Exhibit today and tomorrow from 9am to 9pm.

Posh-Rack Exhibit

The homegrown brand celebrates its 10th show with fashion and style in time for summer and Ramadan. Designer Pallavi Jaikishan will launch her pret line, Itsom by Somya Khurana will launch her luxe collection, Seema Khan will unveil her collection, Lakme Fashion Week Vidhi Wadhwani and Pinx by Pinky Durrany make their Middle East debuts while UAE sustainable jewellery brand Biori launches its Reinvented jewellery line, at The Palace Downtown, 11am-8pm. Wellness and lifestyle workshops for all shoppers. Free entry. Call 055-5609524.

A Very British Birthday

The Queen Elizabeth 2 is hosting a weekend of pomp and ceremony in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday with a lineup of quintessential dining and entertainment experiences. A Very British Birthday Lunch at Lido, wave the flags, toast in honour of Her Majesty and end the afternoon with a performance by The Band of HM Royal Marines (pictured), Plymouth on the decks, 1-4pm, Dh195 for food and one beverage, with the option to upgrade to free-flowing beverages, for Dh150 for two hours of unlimited house beverages, Dh95 for children aged upto 12.

The Band of HM Royal Marines, Plymouth will also playat at The Pavilion, 4pm until sunset, enjoy a selection of snacks and beverages, free entry (includes snacks and beverages), seating on a first come first serve basis, bookings not required.

Five course birthday menu at the Queens Grill, throughout the week (until April 26, 7-11pm), with a special five course birthday menu featuring classic British dishes – not forgetting a slice of birthday cake and the option to add the Queen’s favorite tipple to your experience.

Dh395 per person. Call 04-5268811. qe2.com/offers

Mark Earth Day

Celebrate the day in harmony with nature as The Sustainable City, Al Qudra Road marks Earth Day with Origin opening its doors for the last time this season giving visitors the opportunity to explore the sustainable market and buy sustainable handicrafts and fresh organic fruits and vegetables, 9am-4pm. Open Art Picnic with a live retro music concert from 4-7pm, also, kids can enjoy a colourful play date and get creative. Family friendly, with food options and a nearby dog park. Free entry. facebook.com/TheSustainableCity

Sustainable City Image Credit: Supplied

Full Moon Yoga

Max & Aegle, an innovative concept in health and fitness is hosting a full moon yoga workshop that includes light asanas and meditation for all, from 6.30-8pm at Meydan Dubai. Dh90 for non-members (members attend free). maxandaegle.com

Max & Aegle_Full Moon Yoga Image Credit: Supplied

Community Open-day

Foremarke School and Dubai Science Park is hosting an open-day for parents and children from 3-6pm. Get active together within the school grounds, offering visitors a range of activities including basketball, football, rugby, gymnastics, karate, archery minesweeper, hockey, science experiments and a dedicated arts and crafts corner. At Foremarke School, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South. Free to attend. facebook.com/ForemarkeDubai

Foremarke Community Event Image Credit: Supplied

Organic Fare

In line with the ‘planet-over-profit programme’ across the Bull&Roo venues, the team at Tom & Serg are working with Emirates Bio Farm to source organic local produce and deliver seasonal hand-picked produce where possible. Today, and every weekend thereafter, Tom & Serg will be serving the special menu items from opening until sold out. facebook.com/tomandserg

Sunset Puppy Pilates

Streth and roll with this playful workout along with your pooch. Instructor Kirsty MacPherson-Wright will guide you through all the moves in this bonding experience, with plenty of strengthening involved. At The Lawn at Reform Social & Grill, 4.30-5.30pm, Dh95. For small and medium-sized dogs of all ages, copy of the dog’s vaccination book required. Those without dogs can join in too. animalagencyuae.com

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival

The Internationally-reputed theatre company from India presents two celebrated heritage plays ‘Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada’ a timeless love legend of Indian poet-king Quli Qutub Shah and his beloved Bhagmati, whose love led to the founding of the city of Hyderabad in the 17th Century and ‘Under an Oak Tree’ a contemporary bio-play, with a rich showcase of an aristocratic Indian upbringing as a boy discovers himself in his father’s craft of theatre, at Taj Dubai Ballroom. Staged at 6.30pm (HIndi) and at 8.30pm (English) at the Ballroom, Taj Dubai. Entry by rsvp on anuj@baigtheatrefoundation.com.

Films on Fierce Women II

A film programme dedicated to the women who take on the world. Today, I Am Jane Doe, chronicles the battle that several American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle-school daughters, will be screened at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Dubai, 3pm. Free entry, first-come-first-seated. On April 23, it will be screened at Manarat Al Saadiyat, at 7.30pm. cinemaakil.com