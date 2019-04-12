3D Replica using Doob Technology Image Credit: Supplied by Doob Group

ABU DHABI

Register for Terry Fox Run

The 22nd edition of the race takes place in Abu Dhabi on April 19, to help raise money for cancer research. Walk, wheel, ride or run on the 5 or 10km distances. terryfox.org/international-runs/abudhabi

Kayaking at the Museum

Enjoy the Louvre Museum from the stillness of the Arabian Sea. Take a tour on a kayak and discover the architecture, from a unique perspective. No prior experience is necessary. Guests will be accompanied by professional instructors and given a safety and paddle briefing prior to the tour (lasts 60 minutes). Children between the ages of 6-12 are to be accompanied by parents or guardians. Fridays and Saturdays, 10am-5pm, at Dh120 per person. louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

World Classical Music Series: Amstel Quartet

The four saxophonists that make up the quartet, whether it is old music or the very latest sounds, pop music, jazz, classical or world music – all borders between these genres simply fade away. At The Royal Ballroom, One & Only Royal Mirage Dubai. Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm. Tickets from Dh210. dcc.ae

Create a 3D Replica

Al Yousuf 3D Printing has brought Doob to the UAE, a full-service 3D technology that creates replicas of you utilising the latest 3D printing technology, basically taking selfies to the next level. Once you enter the Doob-licator which has 66 cameras and have your 3D images scanned and the size of your figurine chosen, you can expect to receive it within 2-3 weeks. An all-women crew will cater to women and will be involved in every step of the process from the scanning to modeling to printing. (based on request). Figurines are available in various sizes, with life-sized figurines available upon request. Prices start from Dh699. At the Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7.

Lobster Bake

Noepe invites guests to spend an afternoon by the water and sample a new specialty lobster menu. Guests can indulge in a selection of shellfish delights with different beverage packages, 12.30-4pm, at Park Hyatt Dubai. Soft beverage package from Dh295, house at Dh395 and premium at Dh550.

Pop-Up Boutique

Luxury brand Madiyah Al Sharqi has launched a pop-up boutique that houses the SS19 Collection including exclusive, limited-edition designs available to purchase at multi-dimensional concept space, Facilite in Dubai Design District until April 27.

Puppy Pilates

A fun way to workout with your pooch at the sunset puppy pilates class with instructor Kirsty MacPherson-Wright, guiding you through all the moves in this bonding experience. But don’t be fooled, there will be plenty of strengthening involved. At The Lawn at Reform Social & Grill, 4.30pm. Class is priced at Dh95 and includes a free post-class beverage. Open to small to medium dogs of all ages, copy of the dog’s vaccination book needed. Those without dogs can also join. facebook.com/animalagencyuae

Mexican Street Market

Tortuga will be hosting its very own street market, every Saturday. There is something for everyone with live ceviche, guacamole station, and a taco stall, all while dancing to the Mariachi band and Latin music. Dh145 per person, 1-4pm, at Every Saturday Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah. Call 04-4323232

Crazy Land by Candypants

DJ duo Tango and Willow will provide the live soundtracks. Grab an inflatable and join Mickey, Minnie, Pikachu and a host of other crazy characters on the dancefloor for an interactive clubbing experience, at Base Dubai. The B-boys and Base Dancers will also be on hand to ensure the entertainment levels are high. Craziest costumes get a free beverage. Call 055-3134999. basedubai.com

The Jungle Book

This musical production brings a mix of evil, comedy, music and dancing combined with colourful costumes and scenery for children of all ages, at Madinat Theatre, Souq Madinat Jumeirah. Tickets from Dh120, shows at 11am and 3pm. madinattheatre.com

Seasons Last Farmers’ Market

This weekend will be the last Farmers market for the season, open one last time, from 7am until 3pm. Live-cooking station by Baker & Spice and organic baked sweet and savory treats will be on display. Children can spend their time face painting, or painting on a canvas, as well as a playing area and skate park. At Bay Avenue Park, Business Bay, free entry.

SHARJAH

