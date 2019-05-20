Xtreme Zone at Abu Dhabi Mall Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Xtreme Zone

An adventure zone has opened up at Abu Dhabi Mall, spread over an area of 30,000 square feet (2,788 metres) and two levels of play space. The ground level comprises of activities like active climb, soft play area and trampoline. The mezzanine floor features a party area and phaser zone. The attractions and rides for school excursions and parties start from Dh35 onwards. Call 02-4488474.

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

An exhibition that combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, showcasing family-friendly consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities and an ambience of togetherness. At Hall 8 and 9, Adnec Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 2am. Free entry and free parking. Until June 4. ramadanandeid.com

DUBAI

Ramadan Big Bazaar

Concept Brands Group will launch its 15 days Ramadan bazaar shopping extravaganza at Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre. Bollywood celebrity Arbaaz Khan (pictured) will inaugurate and interact with fans which allows free entry for everyone visiting. The shopper’s paradise will feature a diverse variety of products ranging from fashion, beauty, toys, electronics and food amongst others, a designated kid’s zone will keep the little ones occupied. From 7pm to 2am, today until June 4.

Ramadan Nights: Curator-led Tour

Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai

A special curator-led tour of Jameel Prize 5, the artist’s rooms and commissions by Dawn Ross, Art Jameel Collections Manager. Alongside the tour, visitors can enjoy henna art by Dr Azra Khamissa, whose bringing new life to the long-standing tradition of henna designs. At Jameel Arts Centre, 9.30-11.30pm. Free and open to all, but spaces need to be booked by emailing rsvp@ artjameel.org.

Rule The Roost

Designed for serious and casual quizzers alike, it will cover music, general knowledge, puzzles, picture rounds and a rotating pool of hand-out challenges. Starting at 8pm, teams are advised to arrive from 7.30pm to register and make the most of the happy hour menu. Entry is free and teams can be a maximum size of eight quizzers. At The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, taking place every alternate Tuesday. Call 800 666353.

Fuel the Fun

Play museum OliOli is offering discounted rates to UAE residents this Ramadan. Take advantage of the weekday museum entry at Dh95 per child and Dh25 per adult (2 hour visit Sunday to Thursday). Children will be taught the art of ‘learning through play’ with eight galleries spread over two floors. Children and parents can also enjoy a selection of healthy treats with vegetarian options at La Petite Treehouse Cafe. Entry to the cafe is free. olioli.ae

Ramadan offers at Skydive Dubai

Skydive Dubai and Ski Dubai, the adventure attractions have joined forces for a special Ramadan offer. Every customer who books a tandem skydive at the palm dropzone during Ramadan will get two Ski Dubai Snow Plus tickets, each worth Dh325. Only tandem skydives completed between May 6, 2019 and June 5, 2019 are eligible. Ski Dubai is also offering customers digital photos, one (8x10) printed photo in a folder (excluding penguins – still and digital photo) or you can choose one iftar meal at North 28 restaurant, locker facilities and fleece gloves are also included in this promotion. skydivedubai.ae

Cinema for Little Ones

Reel Cinemas has opened its second dedicated screen for kids at The Dubai Mall. Little ones can enjoy the latest animation, action or adventure fantasy at the Reel Junior screen, with quirky bean ban seating. Dh47.25 for the tickets with combo meals priced from Dh21. reelcinemas.ae

Design and Dine at Bice

Italian restaurant, BiCE Ristorante will be treating its patrons to a culinary experience with a twist. Savour iftar while creating a work of art, hosted by award winning artist Gemma Gallagher. Priced at Dh275, inclusive of iftar, painting class, a canvas as well as other materials required. The class is aimed at beginners as well as experienced guests who would like to exercise their artistic prowess. At Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Call 04-3182520.

Help those less Fortunate

BurJuman is marking Ramadan with the UAE Red Crescent to support those less fortunate. Visitors can drop off pre-loved toys and clothes in good condition at the donation boxes available across the mall. Also, explore traditional activities that depict the culture and the importance of the month as well as commemorate the Year of Tolerance where people come together as one. From iftar to 10 pm each night during Ramadan, enjoy coffee and dates available at the main atriums and get hands adorned in henna art, younger members can explore their flair for creative arts at the Arts and Crafts Corner. burjuman.com

SHARJAH

Ramadan at Al Qasba