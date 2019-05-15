NAS Night Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Exhibition

A photography exhibition in collaboration with the National Archive, showcasing a curated selection of images featuring the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan during key moments in the development of the UAE. Focusing on his efforts to establish tolerance and plant the seeds of virtue among the UAE community and residents, spanning two decades from 1965 to 1990, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, during mall hours. Visitors can also come together from 8-11pm during the last five days of Ramadan to enjoy family-friendly activites including henna art, children’s face painting, sand art, lantern making and more. thegalleria.ae

Thrills and Frills

Take advantage of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Ramadan free view offer. All park guests can avail free entry on weekend evenings while enjoying the rides and attractions of their choice on a pay-as-you-go basis. Ticket prices for one ride are set at Dh60, while guests can enjoy unlimited access to rides for Dh100. Available from 6-10pm, Thursday to Saturday during Ramadan. Unlimited ride’s pass excludes Karting Academy, Simulators and Driving Experience. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Ramadan Lanterns

Emirati artist and architect Abdalla Al Mulla will present an art workshop in celebration of the spirit of Ramadan. Taking place tonight and on May 23, from 10pm to midnight, this creative workshop will see participants using a range of materials to create their own lantern. At The Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, Dh150. culturalfoundation.ae

DUBAI

NAS Night Challenge

Cheer on the participants taking on a tougher 4km course, the obstacles include some long-time classics and new surprises that participants will have to crawl, swing, jump, and climb their way around. Held under the stars, think neon lighting, fire pits and glowing obstacles, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Today, is the individual event for male and females, from 9pm until midnight. facebook.com/Nasnightchallenge

Free Hummus

Deliveroo has partnered with local restaurant Mezza Lebanese Kitchen to give away free hummus, in celebration of International Hummus Day.

Today, with every order on Deliveroo, customers will receive a free portion of the restaurant’s signature hummus. Applicable to orders of all amounts. deliveroo.ae

Light Calligraphy

A showcase by celebrated artist Karim Jabbari, who was named as one the Top Public Artists in the World. Jabbari’s work features ancient Kufi and Maghrebi scripts that are intricately created with attention to detail, at The Dubai Mall, until Saturday. Another attraction is Quran Tech by Dubai Culture, where visitors can select a verse from the Holy Quran from Dubai Culture’s library and create a calligraphy print in Arabic and other languages. Select five verses under the theme of tolerance to create four types of calligraphy which will be available for translation in six languages, at the Bloomingdale’s Atrium, until May 27. thedubaimall.com

Drink Water Give Water campaign

Oasis Water is hosting a Ramadan donation campaign with Dubai Cares and the UAE Food Bank. The community is invited to get involved through donations and volunteering opportunities. Open call for volunteers to support in packing 3,000 iftar boxes daily, for distribution in labour camps. Food donation points have been set up across Lulu hypermarkets and other centres, where donation items for iftar boxes can be dropped off. Also, all profits from sale of Oasis water during Ramadan will go to charity. Further details on the website. ouroasis.com

SHARJAH

Creative Ramadan Recipes

The Kalba Ladies Club and Dibba Al Hisn Ladies Club have uploaded recipes of local and international dishes, prepared during Ramadan on their YouTube channels and Instagram accounts (@slcbranches). The videos offer creative, simple and easy-to-make recipes for Ramadan, and are on the menu of Marasi, the main restaurant of the 10 branches of Sharjah Ladies Club. slc.ae

Al Qasba Ramadan Nights

Al Qasba in Sharjah along with Art Verve is hosting a line-up of diverse activities including a market selling fashionable clothing and accessories, handicrafts and souvenirs. Activities include art and craft stations, kids’ play area, henna artists, food outlets and more. Daily from 6-11pm, until May 25. qasba.ae

Sharjah Ramadan Football Championship

A sporting event organised by the Sharjah Sports TV, Featuring 12 adult teams and 4 youth teams from across UAE. The tournament aims to promote the sport and nurture the talents of athletes and football lovers. Cheer up the teams at The Sharjah Sports Club, Al Hazana. Tournament goes on Wednesday to Monday. 9.30pm-1.30am. Call 050-6366611

Sharjah Film Platform Open Call