Gallery IVDE: Hesam - Affordable Art at MAS Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Film Screenings

This month’s films screened in partnership with Cinema Akil — are two Japanese films which have been hand-picked by visual artist Shaikha Al Ketbi. Spirited Away, a surreal Alice in Wonderland-like tale about a lost little girl, will be screened today at 9pm. On May 18, documentary The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness on revealing the routines of people employed at Studio Ghibli, will be shown on May 18. Both screenings will be complemented with a suhoor and is free to attend. At Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi. warehouse421.ae

Ramadan Art Talk

Possibilities of building a career in arts with Donya Abdul Hadi, originally from Libya, born and raised in the Italian capital Rome and having lived on five continents, Donya has been inspired by the atmosphere and vivid, textures, layers and colors of the diverse cities she has lived in. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

Affordable Art

An accessible way for residents to discover and engage with the art world, as part of the Abu Dhabi Art’s programme. Ten of Abu Dhabi Art’s regular participating galleries are showcasing photographs and paintings for sale at prices ranging from Dh350 to Dh15,000, as well as limited edition prints and paintings by established artists. Open from 9am to 8pm at Gallery A in Manarat Al Saadiyat, until June 8. abudhabiart.ae

DUBAI

Spirit of Dubai in Ramadan

Experience Iftar or the breaking of fast at traditional houses in Al Fahidi Historic District. Try local Emirati dishes and learn more about the holy month of Ramadan and the tradition of fasting. At House 26 and 47, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Al Musallah Street, Bur Dubai. Dh185

for adults and Dh90 for children 7-12 years, free for children below 7 years. Call 04-3536666. cultures.ae

Dubai Ice Rink Ramadan Offer

Stay cool at The Dubai Mall during the summer season. Dubai Ice Rink is offering skating enthusiasts the experience, with tickets priced at Dh49 instead of Dh95. For guests under 100 cm of height, its reduced even further to Dh40. Available Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 5pm, and after midnight. Friday and Saturday after midnight only.

Family Weekend at Reel Cinemas

Make the most of Ramadan mornings at Reel Cinemas with the Ramadan package, Dh120 includes tickets for four people for either standard or Dolby cinema experiences for screenings before 1pm. Friday and Saturday morning only at branches in The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk and The Pointe. reelcinemas.ae

Ramadan Books Campaign

Emirates Red Crescent and McDonald’s UAE’s Ramadan Books campaign to mark the month. Running until June 3, it features four Ramadan books, priced at Dh5 each and sold at McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE. The books deliver several positive messages about the importance of kindness, friendships, affability and tolerance, with proceeds going to charity.

Bring a Smile to a Child’s Face

Noon, the digital marketplace is giving customers the opportunity to donate to the Al Jalila Foundation’s Basma (smile) campaign during Ramadan, upon checkout on desktop and the mobile application. The fundraising initiative aims to support and bring smiles to the faces of children with life-threatening diseases or debilitating illnesses and funding research to find cures for these diseases. Customers shopping on noon can select the option of donating Dh5, Dh10, Dh25, Dh50, Dh75 or Dh100 at checkout. noon.com

Keeping Traditions Alive

The firing of a cannon to signal the end of the fast is a tradition long associated with Ramadan, and so Madinat Jumeirah in collaboration with Dubai Police are keeping this tradition alive. The iconic cannon will be placed on Fort Island, giving tourists and visitors the chance to witness the time-honored Islamic cannon ritual go off before Maghrib (sunset) prayers, announcing the end of the fasting period. In total, six different locations across Dubai have been chosen to fire the canon – Burj Khalifa, Eid prayer grounds in Mankhool and Al Baraha, JBR and City Walk.

Aquashow Tickets

La Perle by Dragone goes dark

during Ramadan, the aquashow spectacle will take a short break. During this time vouchers and tickets will be available for sale (until May 20) from Dh99 for silver and Dh149 for gold. Vouchers can later be redeemed for any show during the summer from June 3 until August 31. laperle.com

SHARJAH

Entries for Photo Exhibition

Sharjah Art Foundation invites photographers to submit their work to the open call for Vantage Point Sharjah 7 (VPS7). The photos selected will be presented in an exhibition opening at Sharjah Art Foundation on July 6. To apply, submit no more than six digital photographs along with the completed application form, which is available on the website, before June 1. sharjahart.org