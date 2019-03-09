Noor by AM:PM Image Credit: Supplied

AJMAN

Free zumba classes

Fairmont Ajman has dedicated the month to women and celebrates them by offering free activities. Free zumba classes today and March 16 at 5pm, with a two hour outdoor Zumba event on March 23, from 5-7pm. Advanced reservation required for all classes. Call for other free activities. Call 06-7015757.

DUBAI

Ezra Cup

Witness the thrill of polo as the best teams compete over the oldest and first ever polo trophy. First held in 1880, this tournament is brought to Dubai by The Calcutta Polo Club in India for the cup’s global tour. Round Robin at 2.30pm and final match at 4.30pm. At Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Dh285 includes entry for one car to the polo picnic strip with one picnic basket for two people; Dh100 includes entry for one car. Food and beverage options are available at the club. Call 04-3618111.

Determined film showcase

Screenings as part of the activities leading up to the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Today, screening of The Loretta Claiborne Story, a special Olympics competitor and the first athlete of the event to be elected to the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, Claiborne was born partially blind and could not walk or talk till the age of four. In the face of all these adversaries, she has persevered with utmost grace and spirit, completing over 25 marathons and has been placed in the top 100 women to finish the Boston Marathon, twice. Screening at 3pm at A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue. Also, on March 12 at Manarat Al Saadiyat Abu Dhabi at 7pm. Free entry, first-come-first-seated. cinemaakil.com

AM:PM show

Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi showcase this spring season collection Noor, inspired by art in existence today ‘Filigree’ twisting of silver and gold metal threads into intricate lace-like patterns, at the Shangri La Hotel, Dubai, from 11am to 8pm, free entry.

Ripe Market Dubai

In celebration of International Women’s Day, treat yourself to some shopping, good food and entertainment. Shop for seasonal produce handpicked from local UAE farms, vendors also include artists, jewellers and designers alongside seasonal organic produce and freshly baked treats. This week, Rumi Earth, of natural yoga mats and accessories, and partake in a slightly different workout with self defense by Row. Bringing the beats will be DJ and The Band, who’ll be performing live from 2-5pm. The tiny’s will be mesmerised by Slime Squadand the Rainbow Explorers. At Police Academy Park, Umm Sequim Street, every Friday and Saturday from 9am-7pm. ripeme.com

ChoirFest Middle East

The annual choral competition returns to Dubai Opera, with a gala concert with the ‘Choir of the Year’ finalists and winners. Highly skilled UAE based choirs, as well as invited regional choirs, share entertaining moments. Tickets starting at Dh75. dubaiopera.com.

Dubai author Gaurav Sinha at Litfest

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Gaurav Sinha will be in discussion with fellow author Rehan Khan at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, about his new book Compassion Inc. The book sets out to offer ‘actionable solutions’ towards maintaining a successful balance between empathy and profitability in a changing global landscape where conscience, ethics and authenticity are high on the agenda. At 10am, at the InterContinental Hotel Conference Centre, Dubai Festival City. Tickets Dh75. emirateslitfest.com

Cine Teens

Cinema session for teenagers from 14 to 17 years, with English subtitles, to hear French language and discover French cinema. Today’s screening Swagger (2016) will be followed by a short talk related to the film. At Alliance Francaise Oud Metha. 2.30pm, free admission.

Also, as part of the ‘Printemps Feminin’ (Women’s Spring) Alliance Francaise Dubai is hosting an all female movie directors’ film festival, from today until March 30. Free entrance, schedule on the website. afdubai.org

The word for a book-lover

Free-to-enter themed hub Riverland Dubai, at Dubai Parks and Resorts, is turning into a paradise for book lovers. Visitors will get a chance to engage in a discussion about award-winning book Baghdad Clock today, at Pascal Tepper Bistro in the French Village, while the moderator will discuss Little Death by Saudi novelist Mohammed Hasan Alwan on Wednesday. The book shortlisted for an international prize for Arabic fiction. Also, book lovers are encouraged to participate in a book crossing event and leave a book behind for the benefit of other readers. Until March 16, visitors can leave books at the guest information counter Staff will collect and place books at designated areas to be read by others. riverlanddubai.com

Dragon Boat Challenge

Cheer the adrenaline-fueled water sport athletes taking part in the Dragon Boat Challenge, at Marsa Plaza Creek, Dubai Festival City. Races start at 10.40am, going until 5pm, followed by the award ceremony. dubaifestivalcity.com

Taste of Dubai

Last day to catch up with the food festival, discover best restaurants, top chefs and leading food and beverage brands, at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Indulge in taster-size signature dishes, whilst world-class chefs cook up a storm. Regular entry Dh80. tasteofdubaifestival.com