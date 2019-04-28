Tyga Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Visit Photographs 1842 – 1896: An early Album of the World Exhibition

An exhibition displaying more than 250 of the earliest photographs ever seen of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the American continents. Believed to be the time of authentic representations of the world, the exhibition explores how nationality, geography, culture, regional politics and the continual improvement of photography techniques influenced both the photographers and these early images. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Admission is included as part of the museum general admission ticket of Dh63 with free entry for children under 13. Runs until July 13, during museum opening hours. Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Dedicated to honouring and celebrating the achievements of Arab cultural icons, the 29th edition of the fair has selected the late Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi (also known as ‘Fatat Al Arab’) as its ‘Focused Personality of the Fair’, in recognition of her major impact on the UAE’s legacy of Nabati poetry. It will include a dedicated section in DCT Abu Dhabi’s pavilion presenting the most important literary achievements of the late poet. At the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Open from 9am to 10pm, until Tuesday. Admission is free. adbookfair.com

From the Alleyways of Szechuan

Dai Pai Dong gives foodies in the capital the chance to indulge in an exclusive menu, available through April. Chef Dong has designed a full menu dedicated entirely to Szechuan cuisine, known around the world for its bold, and spicy flavours. Try 10 of the most popular traditional dishes, for lunch or dinner, with prices varying from Dh48 to Dh148. A la carte. At Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Call 02-8135550.

WonderBrunch – Easter Special

Celebrate Orthodox Easter with a special brunch at Sofra BLD, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Lavish buffet complete with 12 live-cooking stations of international favourites, including vegan options. Free access to the pool and beach area from 10am, in addition to a welcome beverage. Trio, the resident band will enhance the atmosphere with live performances. Younger guests are entertained with a variety of fun activities like egg hunting and face painting. From 1-4pm. Dh220, children below 12 years old dine free. Call 02-5098888.

AJMAN

Celebrate Easter

An international feast of culinary creations from around the world as well as a dessert station with an Easter twist. Children can take part in the egg painting competition, face painting, Easter egg hunt and a mini disco to keep themselves entertained along with chocolate treats. At at Bahi Ajman Palace. Dh139 per person, from 12.30-4pm. Call 06-7018888. bahiajmanpalace.com

DUBAI

Tyga Live

The American rapper will be performing live on the Cavalli stage, at Fairmont Dubai. The Anonymous Sunday Brunch, which includes live cabaret style shows, with unlimited food and beverages is priced at Dh299, from 8.30pm to midnight, with an option to upgrade the package for an extra Dh300 to carry on unlimited beverages until 3am. Call 050-9910400

Healing Wounds

Photo exhibition highlighting the stories of patients treated at the MSF Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Amman, Jordan Image Credit: Alessio Mamo

Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), in collaboration with Alliance Francaise and the French Business Council, is hosting a photo exhibition highlighting the stories of patients treated at the MSF Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Amman, Jordan. The photos were taken by award-winning Italian photographer and journalist Alessio Mamo in 2017. Opening to the public with a short documentary at 7.30pm, followed by the official opening at 8.30pm. Free entry. Until May 4. afdubai.org

Night Golf & Dine

Spike Bar calls all golfers to get their game on at the Faldo Course throughout the week. Guests not only receive Dh65 to spend on food, but also get to experience night golf. Available Sunday to Thursday, after 7pm. At Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2. Promotion is valid on guest rack, Emirates Golf Club or UAE Resident rates. Call 04-4179842

Arab Fashion Week

Designers from the Middle East, Europe and Asia will come together to celebrate fashion shows, pop-ups, presentations and private trunk shows, at the Ready Couture store and the region’s first designer acceleration hub, 1422 at City Walk, 7pm. Free entry, last day. arabfashionweek.org

Free Outdoor Yoga

The Yalla Yoga Community is hosting a free session under the stars on the grass at the Calisthenics Park (near Skydive Dubai) at 9.30pm. Register on their Facebook page. Beginner friendly, all levels and body shapes are welcome. facebook.com/yallayogadubai

SHARJAH

Orthodox Easter

French culinary restaurant Cote Jardin is hosting an Easter Brunch for Dh114 net per person coupled with fun-filled exciting games to keep the kids entertained. Enjoy a host of easter games, egg hunt, face painting and more, from 12.30-4pm at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.