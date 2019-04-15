Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Jumeirah Restaurant Week Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI

Jumeirah’s Restaurant Week

Feast your way through 26 different restaurants at some of Dubai’s iconic restaurants, as part of Jumeirah Restaurant Week, running until April 20. With four categories to choose from, enjoy casual dining or buffet options at Nomad or Mundo from Dh100 per person, or go for more premium all-day dining and mid-range international options at Kitchen Connection, Al Hambra or Alta Badia from Dh150, or enjoy a signature experience at Rockfish, Summersalt or Zheng He’s from Dh250, with a set-menu finale at Al Muntaha from Dh350 per person. jumeirah.com/restaurantweek

Eggs Benedict Day

Canadian eatery Eggspectation is introducing the Toluca Poutine Benedict (Dh56) in celebration of the day. A combination of their signature favourites – poutine and eggs benedict. Available at all branches – The Beach JBR, City Walk in Dubai and Matajer Mall in Sharjah. Available all throughout the month. eggspectation.com

New Latte Range

The Coffee Club has started rolling out their new hot latte range – charcoal latte, turmeric latte (both for Dh19) and the Spanish dirty latte (pictured) (Dh26), available until June. thecoffeeclubme.com

Soul Music and Food

Inspired by J Cole and Lauren Hill, Stephon LaMar’s Brooklyn sense pushes the variety of his musical boundaries and brings him to Kizmet, Dubai Opera, performing three sets from 9pm. Special mixed beverages at Dh39 and house beverages at Dh25 or Dh29. Call 04-338 8717. kizmetrestaurant.com

Works by Emirati Artist

Noor Bank is showcasing the works of Emirati artist Fatma Lootah. The exhibition offers a glimpse of the artist’s interpretation of femininity and celebrates Emirati culture and heritage. Her work combines abstract figurative painting using acrylics and digital art. At the Noor Art Gallery, Shaikh Zayed Road. From Saturday to Thursday, 8.30am-3.30pm, until May 1. Free entry.

Cha Cha Tuesdays

Get your dancing shoes on and swing to the performances from professional dancers over dinner, at Mina Brasserie, Gate Village DIFC, 8pm to midnight. A la carte. Call 04-5060100. minabrasserie.com

Tribeca Ladies Night

Celebrate hump day in style at a Latin American evening with BNF Nights. Five free unlimited house beverages for ladies from 8.30-11pm, plus BNF dance shows and animation. At Tribeca Dubai, JA Ocean View JBR. Call 050-3456067.

Pajama Day at Barasti

In celebration of ‘Wear Your Pyjamas To Work Day’ Barasti Beach Bar has a special treat in store. From 10am, the beach bar will be giving away a free beverage to anyone who walks in their PJ’s. barastibeach.com

Ladies Mic night

The themed evening turns a woman into a superstar, showering attention and support from the guests, and her voice doing the magic. Unlimited happy karaoke (10pm onwards), five free beverages for every lady. At Chalet Berezka, East Marina, Palm Jumeirah. Every Tuesday. berezka.ae

Rhythm Ladies Night

A night of Latin and dancehall music, at Armani/Prive. Ladies arriving before midnight receive free beverages all night, two free beverages tokens for those arriving there after. Call 052-1769420.

