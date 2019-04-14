City Overdrive at City Walk Image Credit:

AL AIN

Play a Giant Game

Bawadi Mall will transform into an interactive Logo’s board game platform to play and win, in partnership with a collection of brands which will offer visitors an opportunity to play and earn rewards. The dynamics of the game are simple, where shoppers roll the dice, read the number, and move across the board accordingly. Until April 19. Call 03-7840000.

DUBAI

City Overdrive

A motoring celebration showcasing showcase more than 80 rare, custom-built cars, vintage models, super cars, monster trucks and modified bikes – such as the GTR RB 34, vintage Mini Cooper Rat Rods – that have previously not taken to the UAE’s tarmac. Running until April 20, it will also witness the debut of an incredible display of uniquely modified and imported vehicles, apart from a collection of 50 supercars, American muscle cars, 4x4s, monster trucks, bikes and trikes. Along Al Safa Street to Al Mustaqbal Street, City Walk Dubai. Visitors can also get involved in the Race Room – a dedicated fun zone for virtual car racing. A number of motorbikes including the one of a kind ‘Trike’ – the three-wheeler motorbike will also be on display.

Leila Aboulela in Dubai

Emirates Literature Foundation will host the award-winning novelist at an intimate in conversation event at the World Trade Club, Dubai, where she will discuss her latest book, Bird Summons. With a significant reputation as one of the finest novelists writing today, Aboulela’s work has receiving critical praise from two of Africa’s leading contemporary writers, Ben Okri and J.M. Coetzee, as well as the international literary community. The talk will take place at 7pm. Tickets cost Dh35, or Dh95 to include a signed copy of the book. To reserve a place at the event email tickets@elfdubai.org. emirateslitfest.com

Not Another Ladies Day

A remedy to face the new week, and to retox, at Wet Deck at W Dubai The Palm. Nibble on artisanal bites and groove to Ibiza-inspired house music and hip hop beats by DJ Andy Swift. Dh150 for ladies and Dh250 for gents, includes bottomless beverages, one dish from the food menu and a sun lounger, 12-4pm. Ladies also have an option to hire cabanas for Dh1,000 for four people. Ladies can also get glammed at Away Spa by the Glow Angels for an additional Dh99 per person. Call 04-2455555. wetdeckdubai.com

Novo Cinemas spring break offer

Spring season at Novo Cinemas offers a free ticket on purchase of three tickets on the latest movie screenings at all Novo Cinema locations. Running Sundays to Wednesdays, until April 23. novocinemas.com

Cinema on the Bay

Free outdoor cinema experience for the family at Dubai Festival City Mall. Lounge on bean bags by Festival Bay, while watching a series of blockbuster favourites. Today, Moana will be screened. The outdoor cinema seats 150 people, and screens one movie every night, Sunday to Wednesday at 7pm, until April 22. Admission is free for all. Tomorrow Kung Fu Panda 3 will be shown.

Roti Rollers Pop Up

Roti Rollers brings their healthy take to South Asian food to F Mart customers in Downtown Dubai, serving signature dishes such as well as quirky ones like ‘game of potatoes’ and ‘up all night to get plucky’ at a live cooking station. Sunday to Thursday (April 14-18) between 12-3pm, at F-Mart, Emaar Boulevard Plaza 2, Downtown Dubai.

Musical Mornings at Cassette

Symphonies and Parisian soul food with dietary options also. A home-grown sanctuary that even lets you pick the hits from an interactive corner laced with limited edition vinyl records that can be played from their in-house record player. The Courtyard is pet-friendly so feel free to bring a furry friend. At The Courtyard, Al Quoz, from 8am to 6pm. Call 04-3491966.

Fun workshops for kids

The play environment based on a real-life construction site, has introduced new creative and interactive workshops for kids to immerse in fun and edutainment. Little adventurers can learn about how gears work, get down and dirty in the sand trays, or show their artistic side with drawing and coloring activities. The 30-minute workshops are included in the price of the Drop & Dig Ticket (Dh125) and are an additional Dh30 for those holding Stay and Dig tickets (Dh75). Additionally, from Sunday to Wednesday it includes extended playtime. Daily, from 10am to 10pm, at The Springs Souk. Call 04-4384479. digitdubai.com

Cherry Blossom Festival

Homegrown Japanese concept Spheerz has launched a paired offering of pink-colored fluffy Japanese pancakes and an all-new pink Japanese latte, paying tribute to the festival. A single stack of three pancakes, paired with a latte or matcha green tea at Dh35, at Spheerz, Marina Cubes, Mina Rashid, until May 5. Call 04-3301404.

SHARJAH

Tashweesh: Material Noise

The exhibition, curated by Laura Metzler and features new works by six UAE-based artists as well as a new multimedia installation by guest artist and mentor Nujoom Al Ghanem, at Maraya Art Centre, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Free entry, until May 25. A full programme of artists talks, workshops and programmes (available on the website) have also been scheduled around the exhibition. maraya.ae