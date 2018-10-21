Party: Morimoto kicks off rooftop season with epic party

Morimoto Dubai will celebrate the return of the long awaited rooftop season with an iconic party on its 23 floor terrace lounge bar this Friday, in collaboration with local music collective, HRMNY. The event, fuelled by the epic home-grown nightlife concept WVY Harmony Sessions, will be hosted by Dubai based Syrian singer/songwriter, Moh Flow alongside Saudi musician, Majeed. Check out their amazing views of the Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline,

Location Morimoto Dubai, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai Cost Free entry Timings Friday October 26 from 10pm onwards

Eat: Unlimited burgers

On Monday Burger and Lobster are here to put your appetite to the ultimate test, with a never-ending serving of burgers! All those with an iron will and a limitless craving for a delicious burgers is encouraged to put on their battle-face for the ultimate unlimited shakedown. Order and eat as many Mayfair Burgers for Dh59!

Location Burj Damman, DIFC Cost Dh59 Timings Monday, October 22nd from 7pm to 10pm

Health: A 30x30 menu

Flow, the homegrown healthy eating and hub in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is supporting this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge. Flow is reinforcing its commitment to inspire, educate and nourish the city’s bodies and minds with a special edition of its popular Flow Talk Series on October 22. The ‘Fitness Fuel’ Flow Talk will be led by a six-strong panel of nutrition and fitness gurus including Danae Mercer, one of the region’s leading health and fitness writers and a fitness influencer; Kamilla Omarzay, founder of healthy treat company The Snack Society which specialises in vegan cakes, desserts and healthy treats; Victoria Tipper, nutritionist and life coach; Carly Neave, fitness influencer and blogger who aims to inspire others to live a healthier life and strive towards their fitness goals; and Nadine Tayara, co-founder of KeepEATReal and Plosos, a nutrition and wellness consultancy and healthy food delivery platform. The talk will be moderated by TV presenter and inspirational wellness media personality, Uma Ghosh.

Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Free Timings Monday October 22 from 6pm to 7pm

Health: Breast Cancer

Valiant Clinic, has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation, a global philanthropic organization founded by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai and Brest Friends, the only breast cancer support group in Dubai to host a series of family friendly activities in City Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Location Central Pavilion at City Walk Cost Free Timings October 25 and 26 from 6pm to 11pm

Eat: Birthday discount at Miyako

One of the UAE’s first authentic Japanese restaurants at the Hyatt Regency Dubai, is celebrating its 31 anniversary on Tuesday. As part of the celebration Miyako will offer 31 per cent off on food and beverages during lunch and dinner hours for the whole week. Miyako has recently reinvented itself in a new avatar to continue serving authentic Japanese food.

Location Hyatt Regency Dubai Cost various Timings October 23 to 31 f

Good Deed of the week

Dubai Outlet Mall is hosting ‘The Gift of Life’ blood donation drive in association with dubai blood donation centre. As part of its CSR joint initiatives towards building a healthy community, the event will be administered by Dubai Blood Donation Center, on Monday October 22nd. The mall encourages visitors, staff and tenants to join forces in this generous act of giving back to the community. Volunteers must be 16 years of age and above, weigh a minimum of 50kgs and be free from any contagious diseases such as cold, flu, cold sores or symptoms of infection. It is also advised to consume a well-balanced meal three hours prior to donating.

Location Dubai Outlet Mall’s Center Court Cost Free Timings Monday October 22 from 1pm to 7pm

Eat: New opening at Al Ghurair Center

Al Ghurair Centre, one of Dubai’s first shopping malls, recently unveiled Forno Uno, the latest addition to its F&B offerings. Located at the dining district, Forno Uno will serve authentic Italian cuisine. The farm to table Italian dishes include pasta, seafood, veal, pizza, freshly baked bread, and homemade desserts. The menu will also feature daily specials as well as family-style servings. The new restaurant will also feature a theatrical experience with its open kitchen setting that mixes old Italian methods combined with contemporary styles to bring together a fun culinary experience.

Location Al Ghurair Centre Cost various Timings Daily from 10am to 11pm

Party: Buddha-Bar

Buddha-Bar at Grosvenor House will be hosting seven events, each one based on a different Buddha Bar venue, including Paris, Monte-Carlo, London, Russia, Budapest, Morocco and Greece. Each party will bring new music, new food and new signature beverages to the venue, inspired by the different Buddha-Bar locations. Taking place on the last Friday of every month for the next seven months, the first date in the calendar is Friday October 26, which will bring the first ever Buddha-Bar venue, Buddha-Bar Paris, to Dubai. DJ Ravin – direct from Paris – will be taking to the decks to get the party started, while Buddha-Bar’s very own Chef Zuzumo will be serving up some delicious Pan-Asian dishes straight from the menu of the iconic venue in France.

Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Various Timings Friday October 26 from7pm to 3am

Party: Burning Beach heats up Blue Marlin Ibiza

As an iconic event in the Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE calendar, Burning Beach is a favorite UAE dress up occasion. This year it will take place on Friday October 26. The major lineup includes international names: DJ Tennis, Trikk, Hyenah and Henry Saiz & Band, alongside local favorites Frederick Stone, Michka, Aidin Karami, Mario Bazouri, Bachir Salloum, Sam Farsio and Maks. Festival goers will have upstairs and downstairs access, to enjoy an assortment of music, art, food and beverages. Make sure you arrive before 3pm to receive free entry.

Location Blue Marlin Ibiza, Ghantoot Cost Free before 3pm, Dh150 for general entry Timings Friday October 26 from 11am onwards

Ladies night: Grape ‘O’ clock

Every Tuesday from 8pm to 12am, ladies are invited for a relaxed evening with their favorite girls over a glass of grape or two, while they enjoy the view of the Dubai Creek. DJ Fatima will be hitting the decks with hits from the music charts.

Location NOÉPE, The Promenade, Park Hyatt Dubai Offer Unlimited grape for ladies Timings Every Tuesday from 8pm - 1am

Friday: Brunch till you drop!

Thai Kitchen at the Promenade is known for its authentic Thai cuisine. They will be hosting an a’la carte brunch every Friday. The native chefs will prepare each dish on the menu across three live kitchens, filling the restaurant with an ambience resembling the buzzing city of Bangkok.

Location Park Hyatt Dubai Cost Dh255 including soft beverages, Dh355 including house beverages, Dh555 including bubbly Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm