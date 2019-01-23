It’s that time of year again – when residents in the UAE focus on their fitness goals for the New Year! Figured out what your 2019 fitness goals are but not too sure how you’re going to hit them? Try Class Pass a fitness membership, with over 150 studio options with more than 1,000 accessible fitness classes right at your fingertips and now you can access them for free for two weeks. Whether you want to build muscle, lose a few inches or simply find a bit more balance in your life, download the ClassPass app from the App Store and Google Play Store.