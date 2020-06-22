Image Credit:

1. Visit the Dubai Aquarium

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo have everything to keep the kids happy. This summer, a special deal allows you to buy a ticket at a reduced price from Dh175 to just Dh75 per person. The 10-million litre Dubai Aquarium tank, located on the Ground Level of The Dubai Mall, is one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world. It is home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. Over 300 sharks and rays live in this tank.

Location: Dubai Mall

Cost: Dh75 per person

Timings: Daily from 10am to 10pm

2. A 5-star hotel pool day

Some pool day offers in Dubai are super affordable, even on weekends. Head down to Azure Beach at the Rixos Hotel in JBR for Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends, both completely redeemable on F&B. Additionally, Azure Beach’s regular promotions remain intact, including the Sunset Tribe weekday offer on 2-for-1 house beverages from 6pm to 9pm. The Pink Sunset Tribe where the first 20 ladies to arrive at the lounge will receive free access plus three complimentary house beverages and 20 per cent off on bar bites.

Location: Rixos Premium, JBR

Pool and beach opening hours: 10am - 7pm

Price: Weekdays for Dh50 and Weekends for Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage

3. Ladies night for less at Café M ladies night

A budget ladies night right in the heart of Media city, that’s perfect for ladies looking to save some cash money. Catch up with the ladies every Monday from 6pm onwards at CaféM. For Dh50 ladies can enjoy two beverages and any starter of choice from a special ladies night menu.

Location: Media One Hotel, Media city

When: Every Monday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dh50 per person

4. Take the kids out to Xpark Junior

This park is a great place to take your kids and gives them a chance to play in nature. Expect lots of dirt, water and grass. Xpark is a habitat which invites children to play, to get dirty (because that’s okay!) and to run freely. They’ve recently re-opened their water area, so the kids can run through the fountains and beat the heat.

Location: Jumeirah, across from Kite Beach Dubai

Cost: Dh80 for two adults and one child, which includes 2 hours of play + 1 free activity

Timings: Daily from 8am to 9pm

5. Louvre Museum

The Louvre is back! If you miss going to the museum, then you’ll be able to visit one of UAE’s most prestigious museums starting June 24. The museum galleries tell a chronological history of human creativity that explores the shared ideas and issues that have defined our common humanity from pre-history to the present. The museum’s new opening hours, are from 10am until 6.30pm. Last entry will be at 5.30pm. Tickets are available to purchase via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and must be booked for a specific arrival time slot. Once at the museum, visitors may visit for up to three hours.

Location: Saadiyat Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh60 per adult, free admission to visitors under the age of 18 years.

Timings: Daily from 10am to 6.30pm

6. Go for a fancy business lunch for less

The best way to enjoy an expensive restaurant is through a business lunch. They usually offer a two or three-course meal for a much cheaper price than it would normally cost. A great one is BB Social Dining’s business lunch BB Social Dining. The homegrown restaurant delivers the perfect meal served within 45 minutes, ideal for grabbing a delicious and fresh bite with colleagues or friends. The food is fantastic, polished and light-hearted, in a contemporary setting. The lunch menu can be tailored to indulge or you can keep it healthy, with their vegan and low carb options. You can choose from three different types of Bs: A bite, a bao and a bowl. The lunch menu lets you choose three Bs or two Bs.

Location: Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai

Cost: 3Bs for Dh100 or 2B’s for Dh80

Timings: Lunch is served daily from 12pm to 3.30pm

7. Watch the premier league and get a burger and hops

Diners can score with the Black Tap ‘Burger and Hops’ offer which includes the All-American burger and a selection of hops for Dh69. The venue will also offer fans an all-day ‘Hoppy Hour’ on weekdays with two-for-one deals on a selected, house beverages and a wide selection of American hops. Half-time will be a bit happier, regardless of the score. Black Tap will extend the action through the weekend with the same “Hoppy Hour” from Thursday through Saturday from 5pm to 8pm for guests looking to enjoy a sunset bevvie or two.

Location: Black Tap’s Rixos Premium

Offer: Burger and hops or Dh69

Timing: Offer is available when a game is on

8. Paddleboarding on kite beach

Kite beach itself is free to access for all UAE residents, but if you wanted to rent a paddleboard, it would cost you Dh50 per person and it’s worth every penny. There’s something to escapist about paddleboarding and it’s a very peaceful, yet also a great workout.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road

Cost: Dh50per person to rent the paddleboard

Timings: Available until sunset

9. Go to the movies

Even though you wont be able to watch any new films, you can still chang things up a little by going to the movies. Cinemas are implementing a hygienic system to create a healthy environment that will include social distancing and a 30 per cent capacity rule.

Locations: Multiple

Price: Tickets starting from Dh36.75

Timings: Movies screening from noon until 8pm

10. Go to the Museum of Illusions

Offering a great summer deal, you can now visit the Mind-bending museum of illisions for just Dh49 per person. The attraction, which is located in the heritage and cultural Al Seef development near Dubai Creek, plays all kinds of tricks on people’s brains, from making people wonder if the world around them is moving upside down to believing that a picture on the wall is pulsating. The Dubai edition of the Museum of Illusions is the biggest one to date with over 80 interactive exhibits designed to challenge the minds of people of all ages.

Location: Al Seef

Cost: Dh49 per person