Party: Free event at Pure Sky Lounge

Pure Sky Lounge, located on the 35th floor of the Hilton Dubai The Walk, will be celebrating its 5th anniversary on 12th October 2018. To commemorate this milestone, the venue will be inviting two popular DJs Bachir Salloum and DJ Rabih. Guests are welcome to enjoy the party with no fee at the door. The evening will feature tunes from a sizzling line-up, starting with Dubai based DJ Bachir Salloum, known for playing at the best parties around the city and ending the night on a high note is DJ Rabih Rizk an established music producer, popularly known in Lebanon for his chart topping tracks.

Location Hilton Dubai The Walk JBR Cost Free entry Timings Thursday October 12 from 8pm onwards

Food: 3 new reasons to love Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has recently introduced three new pizzas that are bound to join the ranks of Pizza Hut's all-time faves. The three new flavours are Ultimate Cheese, Creamy cheese scoops on a base of melting mozzarella and topped with cherry tomatoes, and freshly sliced basil, the Spicy Chicken Ranch, made with grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, green jalapeño peppers and thick Peri-Peri sauce drizzle. The last new pizza is the Meaty BBQ, topped with generous amounts of beef chunks, more than enough pepperoni slices, and is drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce. Try the new flavours today.

Food: Breakfast at Carine

If you’re an early riser you can enjoy a selection of French Mediterranean breakfast offerings from 7am-1pm, every Friday and Saturday at Carine. Carine is great if you like to wake up and indulge in waffles with chocolate and Chantilly cream or have freshly baked breads with home-made jam or are on a health kick and want to enjoy a variety of eggs.

Location Emirates Golf Club Cost Dh275 for two people approx. Timings Friday and Saturday 7am until 3pm and 7pm until 11pm

Treatment of the week: Margaret Dabbs London Ultimate Luxury Leg Therapy Treatments

Margaret Dabbs at Level Shoes have just launched their Ultimate Luxury Leg Therapy treatments with a line of Fabulous Legs products that have both medical and beautifying benefits. The two treatments offered are the Yellow Leg Masque Treatment: Illuminating and Refining Leg Treatment. It is a luxurious treatment created to illuminate, brighten, revive and refine the appearance of the legs while also working to improve circulation and skin complexion, while the Black Leg Masque Treatment, a relieving and toning leg treatment, is designed to relieve the feeling of heavy, uncomfortable legs. It works to help stimulate the circulation, as well as soothing, firming and cooling the skin.

Location Level Shoes, Dubai Mall Cost Both treatments are priced at Dh240 each and last for 30 minutes

Happy Hour: V Lounge

V Lounge is hosting their Happy Hour, known as Sunset Sessions. Soak up the best sunset in town amplified by the hottest beats by resident DJ Joe Miranda at V Lounge. Head there for happy hour before a night out and you can enjoy 2 for 1 on selected drinks and bar bites. What:

Location V Lounge, V Hotel Al Habtoor City Offer Buy one get one free Timings Daily from 5pm to 8pm

Good deed of the week: Glam up for a cause this October

Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai is tying up with Pink Caravan to promote breast cancer awareness and treatment through a unique, beauty-themed Glam up for a Cause campaign this October. Running until October 27, the campaign will help spread awareness about the importance of self-examination and dispel myths associated with breast cancer. The event is being held in collaboration with Pink Caravan, a UAE-wide breast cancer awareness initiative under Friends of Cancer Patients Society.

During the three-week campaign, nurses from Mediclinic at Ibn Battuta Mall will advise on the importance of self-screening, with general health checks – including glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring, and body mass index measurement – also available. To take advantage of these services, and receive complimentary pampering from leading beauty and cosmetics brands at the mall, simply donate Dh30 towards building awareness and supporting breast cancer treatment in the UAE. All proceeds will go directly to the Pink Caravan initiative. NBar, The Face Shop, Nyx, Swiss Arabian and Inglot will all offer free beauty services and products and interactive make-up tutorials to participants, while t-Lounge by Dilmah will support the event by highlighting the importance of inner beauty and health.

Location Ibn Battuta Mall’s China Court Cost Free Timings October 11 and 27 from Thursday to Saturday from 3pm to 9pm

Party: It’s Oktober fest at the Hilton

Expect a pitcher perfect weekend as Wavebreaker Beach & Grill joins the worldwide Oktoberfest celebrations. This weekend, the beach side venue at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah transforms into all things Deutsch. This year, the Bavarian festivities will feature an authentic, fully-licensed German menu, served throughout the weekend. The menu includes traditional dishes such as the Oktoberfest platter (Dh70), consisting of a selection of cold cuts, pretzels, house pickled vegetables and compotes; Bratwurst or Nurnberger sausage (Dh105), with a combination of a pretzel, potato salad and honey mustard; and Kase Spatzle (Dh70), a wild mushroom ragout, rocket leaves, and a delicious pretzel. As part of the Oktoberfest festivities, a Bavarian band, Caipirinha will be playing traditional music.

Location Wavebreaker Beach & Grill Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Cost various 20 per cent off for German nationals, 10 per cent off for groups of 6 or more, 20 per cent off on food and beverages at McGettigan's JBR during after party

Party: Nikki Beach’s Mighty Athens

This weekend, the famous Dubai beach club is throwing it back to ancient Greece as they pay homage to the Acropolis, Olympia, Sparta and other Greek treasures. Experience traditional cuisine and music at the Greek-themed party. Dress to impress in blue and white.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost for bar access Dh250 (with Dh200 redeemable on F&B) and Dh300 (with Dh250 redeemable on F&B) for single loungers Timings On September 21 from 11am to 9pm

Movies