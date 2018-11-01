Global Village: It’s back!

Why not have a multicultural weekend by visiting Global Village over the weekend? Global Village is one of the city’s leading family entertainment and cultural attractions. Global Village also offers a variety of dining options from different cuisines, along with thrill rides and children rides at the Fantasy Island. It is a great place to take the family as well as any visitors to Dubai. This years theme is '‘Explore, Experience, Enjoy. This Way!’ With rides, hundreds of pavilions and so much different food to eat, it’s a great way to enjoy something different on the weekend.

Location Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road Exit 37 Cost Dh15 entrance fees, Tickets can be bought online or at the door from 3.30pm onwards Timings Saturday to Wednesday from 4pm to 12am (Entry gates closed at 11.30pm), Thursday’s, Friday’s and public holidays from 4pm to 1am (Entry gates closed at 12.30am)

Food Festival: Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet’s

Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet, is embracing the festive season with its annual food festival. The outdoor event will be hosted in the courtyard in front of Le BHV Marais and Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet. Food Fest 2018 will be a celebration of life. The family-friendly event will come alive with delicious global cuisines, multicultural live music and exciting kids’ activities. Food Fest’s stalls will be dishing out signature global dishes as well as exotic dishes from India, Asia, Europe, Jamaica, the Middle East and beyond. Mini foodies are welcome with selected stalls serving specific kids-friendly dishes. November 3 will feature kid’s zumba and magic shows.

Location Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet, City Walk Cost Free entry Timings Thursday, November 1 from 4pm to 11pm, Friday, November 2 from 2pm to 11pm and Saturday, November 3 from 12pm to 10pm

Al Seef Creek Festival

Al Seef, the creek waterfront destination is hosting daily events with a true carnival atmosphere. The event includes festive décor, a waterfront market, vibrant live music, funfair rides as well as games, popcorn and candy floss. During the celebration, visitors can enjoy a different shopping experience at the decorated Waterfront Market with plenty of stalls selling home-grown products like traditional handicrafts, home decor, souvenirs, accessories, and jewellery. The family-friendly celebration will feature a variety of entertainment options, such as rides and carnival games that offer you the chance to win soft toys and other gifts. In addition, customers will receive complimentary carnival rides and games ticket for every Dh100 spent on shopping or dining at Al Seef. From November the Farm Petting Zoo opens at the carnival and will allow children and adults to interact with friendly animals, such as rabbits, lambs, hens, and camels. Kids can also enjoy a pony, camel, or donkey ride.

Location Al Seef Waterfront Cost Free Timings Daily until December 31

Yas Waterworld celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’

For one day only, Yas Waterworld invites guests across the UAE to join their friends and family in a fun celebration. Abu Dhabi’s waterpark, home to more than 40 rides and slides is set to introduce the ‘Yas Waterworld Festival of Lights’. The celebrations at Yas Waterworld will be spearheaded with a spread of authentic Indian food and DJ music. The whole family can take part in the interactive activities and beach games at Amwaj.

Location Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh55 per person, with an additional charge of Dh 45 for the buffet Timings November 2 from 7 pm to 11 pm

The Baker & Spice farmer’s market by is back

The perfect weekend activity for foodies and families. In its tenth season, the Farmers’ Market on Bay Avenue, Business Bay, is set to reopen starting 2nd November until the end of the growing season in 2019 (typically April). This year will see the market run on both Fridays and Saturdays, with extended hours from 7am until 3pm. Baker & Spice’s community-led initiative supports local organic farmers with a rent-free space to showcase their home grown, organic produce, sell directly to customers, and keep all of the profits. People can connect directly with the growers, and regulars usually bring in their own seeds they’d like farmer’s to grow or else place orders for their preferred produce.You can also enjoy fresh fruit, honey, eggs, bread, sweets, pastries and more. Children can spend their time on face painting, or painting on a canvas, as well as a playing area and skate park.

Location Bay Avenue Park, Business Bay Cost Free Timings 7am to 3pm

Monster Halloween Party at Zero Gravity

This party will host sinister shenanigans at their annual ghostly bash. Expect a crazy experience, and things to take a somewhat sinister turn with ghosts and ghouls taking over this Dubai beach club. Make sure you head into the event dressed up, because winners will receive thousands of dirhams in prize money. Prizes are given for creativity and originality.

Location Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina Cost Free entry for women and Dh50 for men before 9pm, Dh100 entry for all after 9pm Timings November 1

Event: Nikki Beach White Party

This year Nikki Beach is hosting a themed event, called ‘The Future is Here’, which will transport you to a place where the imagination is re-engaged through entertainment and interactive experiences.

The event will celebrate Dubai’s dream for a future full of creativity, ambitious initiatives and events that inspire others. Tying in with Nikki Beach’s mantra “Celebration of Life”. Nikki Beach guests will dress in all white to complement the theme. This annual event is offering entertainment and global-inspired cuisine all within this year’s theme of a futuristic touch. Whilst the astronaut – costumed dancers and resident DJs will propel visitors into a new era, the venue décor with its grand arrival setup and LED shows will transport guests into a surreal environment. Unified under a white color, strict dress code of attendees, the Nikki Beach Dubai White Party is one of the most recognizable events of the region.

Location Pearl Jumeira Dubai Cost Entrance starting at Dh250 Timings Saturday Novemner 3 from 12pm to 9pm

Movies

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Genre: Adventure

Running Time: 100 min

Release Date: 01 November 2018

Starring: Ellie Bamber, Eugenio Derbez, Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Omid Djalili, Richard E. Grant

Badhaai Ho

Genre: Comedy

Running Time: 140 min

Release Date: 18 October 2018

Starring: Sheeba Chadda, Niha Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra

Language: Hindi

Subtitle(s): Arabic, English

Staying in?

Order in: Talabat's new food fusion deliveries

Over recent years, the UAE has seen a rise in the trend of fusion foods which blend together different cuisines to create unique dishes that resonate across cultures. These foodie fusions give the UAE its own distinctive flavor that reflects the country’s true multicultural nature. Browsing through Talabat and uncover some unconventional and undeniably tasty fusion foods, perfect for the culinary adventurer in you. Why not try their rose water popcorn or Oreo popcorn? If you want something savoury try the Mac n Cheese Samosa or a Pikachu Lassi!

Restaurants taking part are Localawi, Emirati fusion cuisine, Rang serving things like tandoori lobster, Let's Popcorn, Yalla samosa, Plov house and many more.