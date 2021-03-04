1 of 11
A great deal at Laguna Waterpark, a new tasting menu at Turno Subito, a killer Barre workout and so much more.
SWEATY SELFIE NIGHT AT BARRE: The first Thursday of every month BARE in Business Bay hosts a Sweaty Selfie Night, because, did you even workout if you didn’t post it? Torch those calories and get weekend ready as BARE turns up the heat in their blacked-out club-like studio. Workout to BARE's party playlist, dress up in neon paints and be prepared for water guns, prizes and giveaways as well as one for the road - grab your Bioderma Fountain of Youth smoothie at the protein bar before you leave and get a free 100ml Bioderma cleanser for your gym bag. The rejuvenating shake is packed with goodness including collagen. The class takes place on Thursday, March 4 at 5.30pm.
START THE WEEKEND WITH A STEAK NIGHT: Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden, are launching an all-new Steak Night, from 8pm until midnight, every week, across both venues. They offer a dinner for two, with a pairing. It includes 200g of Australian Wagyu Striploin and a bottle of red or white Argentinian Santa Julia grape – all for Dh320.
CHECK OUT THE NEW VISTA DEL VERDE: Serving up great Mexican food and beverages, Vista del Verde opens at the Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens’ expansive outdoor area. The all-new outdoor street food eatery, bar, and lounge is decked out with touches of traditional Mexican décor, and serving Mexican favourites including tacos, guacamole and chips, quesadillas, potato fritas, calamari and more are available for dinner only. Also boasting a pop-up bar, Vista del Verde is set to make sunsets extra special, serving the Mexican pale hops beverage on tap for the first time in Dubai, exclusively available at the venue to mark its official opening week.
2 FOR 1 WATERPARK AND MOVE TICKETS: Calling all waterpark and movie fans! Laguna Waterpark has re-opened its doors after 1 month of seasonal closure and to celebrate, the boutique waterpark is offering all guests who purchase a general admission ticket a complimentary ticket to Roxy Cinema locations around the city. Buy a waterpark ticket online or at the gate and receive a complimentary ticket to Roxy Cinemas. Enjoy two of Dubai’s attractions, for the price of one. This offer will be running until March 25 and is valid until April 30.
TORNO SUBITO INTRODUCES A NEW TASTING MENU: Back by popular demand, W Dubai The Palm’s Italian restaurant, Torno Subito, will be welcoming a new tasting menu for diners to enjoy in March. ‘I Brodi: Estrazioni & Infusioni, meaning ‘The Broths: Extraction & Infusion’, will be available throughout the month of March only, allowing foodies to indulge in a six-course feast, featuring delicious Italian broths with a special twist. The perfect place for a laid-back experience, guests can dive into an authentic culinary journey, while dining indoors or in an outdoor colourful beach cabana. For Dh499 per person, and a complimentary bottle of grape when ordering two menus per table.
FREE OUTDOOR YOGA: Inspire Yoga Studio is hosting yoga and movement meditation classes at the upper-level of Gate Avenue in DIFC. On Saturday, March 6 at 7pm, hypnotherapist and emotional bodyworker Nicole Beer will take you for a Vinana session, a free-flowing movement meditation to manifest your heart’s desire that combines intention setting, emotional body intelligence, breathwork, uplifting music, and a powerful guided meditation to support you to live a happier and more fulfilling life.
TRY THE GREAT BRITISH PIE MENU: All throughout May, the Nine gastropub is offering British culinary favourites. Chef Michael O’Shea has curated a menu celebrating one of the nation’s national treasures; the Great British Pie Menu. This is homemade comfort food at its finest with classics such as the Shepard’s Pie, Steak & Ale Pie, Chicken & Tarragon Pie and many more. My personal favourite: The Steak & Kidney Suet Pudding served with a rich beef sauce and caramelized onions. Finish the meal with an apple pie. The Nine Pie Menu is available until March 31, from 7pm onwards.
RAK GETS A NEW PADEL COURT: Padel tennis, a cross between tennis and squash, is the fastest growing sport and increasing in popularity across the country. Al Marjan Island, the flagship development by Marjan, has launched a brand-new Padel Court bringing the new wellness sport to Ras Al Khaimah. Located within the park at Treasure Island in the North Bay of Al Marjan Island, the new court, set in an area of 200 square metres, has tempered glass with artificial turf to reduce the risk of injury to ankles, knees, and joints. It adds to the existing outdoor gym equipment, running track and cycling track, ensuring affordable and accessible sport for everyone. The court is available to book from 10 am until 2am and Padel racquets can be hired for Dh100 per hour during weekdays and Dh200 per hour during the weekend.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FESTIVAL BY FESTIVAL PLAZA: Taking place over 30 days including four weekends, visitors at Festival Plaza can look forward to a host of offers. By shopping there, you have the opportunity to win a share of Dh25,000 to spend at LuLu Hypermarket, courtesy of Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, part of the Al-Futtaim Malls group. Running from Monday 1st March to Wednesday 31st March, customers who spend Dh50 in four different cafés, restaurants or food outlets at Festival Plaza will be entered into a draw where five winners will be announced. Plus, foodies can enjoy a series of offers at Dunkin for those all-important sweet treats, whilst Famous Daves is offering a 20 per cent off voucher for those who spend Dh150 or more, which they can use during their next visit and both Asia Seven and Street Food Punjab Grill will be offering 15 per cent off food. And within close proximity of Al Furjan and Jebel Ali Village as well as minutes away from Marina, The Palm, JLT, Jumeirah Park and Islands, Tecom and Discovery Gardens, what better opportunity to explore delicious dishes from around the globe at exceptional value for money in just a matter of minutes.
SATURDAY AT COVE BEACH ABU DHABI: What’s better than spending your Saturday chilling by the pool or beach and enjoying four hours of unlimited house beverages while listening to deep house techno beats? Located at Makers District at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, Cove Beach Abu Dhabi hosts a Saturday chill session from 1pm to 5pm at Dh299 per person including a complimentary sunbed, four hours of unlimited house beverages, and a 20 per cent discount on the all-day menu.
