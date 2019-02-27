For the kids: How to grow your own lunch
Head down to Time Square Center with the kids to discover an eco-friendly world through free and fun workshops, activities and play. Time Square Center will be teaching visiting children about where food comes from and how to sustain a healthy and well-balanced world through sustainable practices. There are plenty of activities to take part in, including food tastings, gardening workshops, composting and junior chef lessons. In line with Dubai's objectives to achieve zero food waste, Times Square Center has taken the initiative to install a machine that will transform waste from its restaurants, cafes and supermarkets, into organic compost soil, that will be used for landscaping and planting at the mall. Bring the kids and teach them about how to live sustainably from a young age.
Location Times Square Center Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Free Timings Every weekend until March 9 from 12pm to 6pm Contact 04 3418020
Check out a free comedy show
Head down to the Dubomedy Arts School, who are presenting a show called ‘Comedy Mix-Tape’. The performance is a blend of stand-up comedy sets, improv comedy games and special musical guest appearances. This time, the show is taking place in DIFC’s brand new Gate Avenue at a pop-up space specially put together for this show. The Comedy Mix-Tapes are always free and always a celebration. You need to rsvp so you can get your secret location pin.
Location DIFC Gate Avenue Secret Spot (Pin will be sent to you) Cost Free Timings Saturday, March 2 from 7pm onwards rsvp on rebrand.ly/dc190302
Abu Dhabi Festival in the Park
Abu Dhabi Festival 2019 will once again host an amazing outdoor cultural celebration, ‘Festival in the Park’. The two-day event will take place in Umm Al Emarat Park, and will include exciting live performances of theatre and comedy, workshops and musical performances. A celebration for the whole family to enjoy, Festival in the Park will take place on 28 February and on March 1.
Starting with a bang, the first day of Festival in the Park features two shows of Ministry of Science, one in English and one in Arabic, to cater for the diverse audiences the festival attracts. Later in the day will be a Book Reading Club with Emirati authors as well as Korean crafts workshops. On the second day, visitors can enjoy a special, heartwarming UAE Theatre Circle performance by people of determination and there will be a Cinema Club screening, of The Brain That Sings, which was directed by Amal Al Agroobi. Ending the festival in unique style will be a stand-up comedy show by the Wonho Chung all for free.
Location Umm Al Emarat Park Cost Free Timings February 28 from 10am to 8pm and March 1 from 4pm to 0pm
Free Documentary Screening
A cinematic journey bringing audiences together for the love of film, screening a feature documentary Instant Dreams (PG15) by Willem Baptist, based on the fascination and love for polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in 2008, the last still working factory was bought by a small group of enthusiasts, among them retired scientist Stephen Herchen who previously collaborated with the inventor of polaroid and is still trying to unravel the secret of the lost chemical formula.
Location At the open-air theatre under the stars in The Yard, Alserkal Avenue Timings Wednesday, February 27 from 7pm onwards Free, open to the public on a first-come-first-seated basis, age restrictions apply
For the foodies: Visit the Food Festival swyp Beach Canteen
Dubai Food Festival kicks off this Thursday and unveils food concepts and free fun activities at the swyp Beach Canteen. The beachside offering is DFF’s flagship event, bringing together delicious food, activities for kids, a sports court and more - making it the perfect day out for families. The mainstage will host a multitude of entertainment, ranging from exciting competitions to incredible performances, concerts and movie nights every Wednesday to Saturday starting 8pm onwards.
Location Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, Cost Free Timings Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 12am, and Saturday from 10am to 11pm
Get creative: A free poetry night
One Life has renovated their house to fit more people and to provide a bigger space for cultural events on their second floor. They are hosting a Poetry Night this Saturday. Headed by Dubai Poetics this night is laid-back, fun and full of honest poetry. Come early to get a good seat and take advantage of One Life’s 25 per cent off your bill.
dubaipoeticLocation One Life Kitchen and Cafe in Dubai Design District Cost Free and open to everyone Timings Saturday, March 2 from 8pm to 10pm
For the Family: Wow JBR street Beats event
Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is hosting the second edition of Street Beats, a 10-day music festival set to feature over 200 performances by 55 artists from over 20 countries. Street Beats is part of the ongoing #WOWJBR campaign, a celebration of the arts and live entertainment. For the next nine days, talented musicians will take over the five dedicated open-air stages in JBR to entertain the crowds with a series of tunes, performed on traditional and unconventional instruments. Visitors will have the ultimate chance to enjoy top street talent from across the.
Location JBR Cost Free Timings February 18 to 27 from 5pm to 10pm
For the fitness lovers: Free Beach Yoga
Head over to the beach on Saturday for a free one hour yoga session. All levels are welcome. No mat? No problem, Sole Mio will provide you with a towel. As a thank you and gift to the community they wish to provide free yoga to Dubai’s residents and beach goers.
Location Sole Mio is a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach Cost Free Timings Saturday from 8am to 9am
Party: Lost Frequencies rooftop party
Lost Frequencies will be the DJ headlining at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah this Thursday. The hip Millennial DJ will perform his famous tunes at the outdoor event. His quick rise to fame started with a bang, with his leap to the number one spot in Belgium. This subsequently led to him being five times certified platinum for ‘Are You With Me.’
Location The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah Cost Free Timings February 28 from 9pm onwards
For the family: Ripe Market Police Academy
Ripe Market sells seasonal organic fruit and veg, freshly baked bread, or eat at some of Dubai’s best-loved food concepts, there’s a tasty treat for everyone. Additionally there will be artisans, designers, jewellers’, artists and creators. If you’re looking for entertainment they also have, yoga classes, kids’ activities, a petting zoo, horse riding, workshops, live music and more!
Location Dubai Police Academy, Al Sufouh Cost Free Timings Friday and Saturday from 9am onwards