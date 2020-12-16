1 of 10
As the year comes to a close, Dubai is at its best thanks to a mild winter of blue skies, sunny days and crisp cool evenings. | Above: People enjoying the nice weather at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
2 of 10
As a tourist destination, the UAE offers a diverse and rich panoply of experiences. Tourists from around the world come to see the Burj Khalifa (the tallest building) and enjoy the sun, sand and surf. | Above: Tourists enjoy the abra ride along the beautiful old Deira Creekside.
Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 10
Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back for another season of retail promotions, family entertainment, open concerts, fireworks, drone shows, live performances, raffle draws, prizes and other surprises. | Above: Families at Floating Market in Global Village in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 10
Tourists visiting have much to choose from in Deira's old souqs.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 10
The weather is sunny and cool enough to enjoy a day at the beach.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
6 of 10
Among things to do in Dubai is malling. Take part in the almost-sport and you'll find great deals in the city's offerings.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 10
Tourists enjoy an abra ride from the Creek to Bur Dubai, an area that is home to historical monuments and museums.
Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 10
It's easy to get around. Transport options include buses, ride-shares, the Metro and taxis.
Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
9 of 10
Head down to Old Dubai early in the morning for a true cultural experience along the creek.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 10
Dubai guide Norman Ali Khalaf waits for members of the Israeli tour group he is leading through the city's traditional gold and jewelry market. Truly, there's something here for everyone.
Image Credit: Washington Post