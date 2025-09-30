Zimaya Properties delivers value-driven luxury in Dubai

For Zimaya, success is rooted in a long-term ethos. “Zimaya Properties is not here for the short term,” says Fazlani. “We see ourselves as one of the next major players in the coming decade.” Mistry adds, “We are highly focused on construction quality and timelines, often upgrading specifications to exceed expectations.” Tabani emphasises the company’s market-driven approach: “We design with purpose, not just profitability. Families, for example, need larger layouts, and we’ve delivered that.”