Zimaya Properties delivers value-driven luxury in Dubai

Brand’s residential project portfolio earns strong investor confidence and buyer demand
Founded in 2021, Zimaya Properties has quickly established itself as a rising boutique developer in Dubai, known for value-driven luxury and customer-focused design. In just a few years, the company has launched a portfolio of residential projects that have earned strong investor confidence and buyer demand.
Behind this growth are three directors with complementary expertise. Imran Fazlani, internationally recognised for building a successful fragrance brand, now channels his entrepreneurial vision into Zimaya’s strategy and long-term direction. Shoeb Mistry, with more than two decades of experience in construction and development, ensures product quality and timely execution. Meanwhile, Arsalan Tabani brings two decades of real estate and investment expertise in Dubai, leading Zimaya’s acquisitions, sales, operations, and market positioning. Together, their complementary strengths in brand development, construction, and sales have fueled Zimaya’s remarkable growth.
The company’s early milestones highlight its momentum. Belle Vie in Dubai Silicon Oasis achieved 50 per cent reservations within two days of launch, while Belle Reve in Jumeirah Village Circle saw its structure completed within 14 months and is already moving into the finishing stage. Celeste Heights broke ground just two months after launch. Investors have consistently seen strong returns, with early backers in JVC and Al Furjan already benefiting from value appreciation.
For Zimaya, success is rooted in a long-term ethos. “Zimaya Properties is not here for the short term,” says Fazlani. “We see ourselves as one of the next major players in the coming decade.” Mistry adds, “We are highly focused on construction quality and timelines, often upgrading specifications to exceed expectations.” Tabani emphasises the company’s market-driven approach: “We design with purpose, not just profitability. Families, for example, need larger layouts, and we’ve delivered that.”
Dubai’s role as a global hub has been integral to Zimaya’s journey. “Dubai is a truly global city. We have sold Belle Reve in JVC to buyers from over 45 nationalities, something that may not have been possible anywhere else in the world,” notes Tabani. Fazlani credits the leadership’s long-term vision for market stability, while Mistry highlights Dubai’s growing appeal to both high-net-worth and mid-tier investors.
Looking ahead, Zimaya has an active pipeline of projects in Dubai Islands, Arjan, and Production City. Each development reflects the company’s philosophy of customer satisfaction, innovative layouts, and lasting value. With a strong track record and ambitious plans, Zimaya Properties is steadily carving out its place as one of Dubai’s trusted boutique developers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox