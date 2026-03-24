Y-Axis opens its largest career advisory hub on Sheikh Zayed Road

The new advisory hub is designed to offer personalised and strategic consultations
Dubai: At a time when the world is facing uncertainty and individuals are rethinking their future, Y-Axis is taking a bold step forward standing firmly with the UAE and its residents.
In a landmark move, Y-Axis has launched its largest career advisory hub in the Middle East on Sheikh Zayed Road, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE’s growth, stability, and global talent ecosystem. This expansion is not just about scale it is about responsibility, accessibility, and giving back to a country that continues to offer opportunity to millions.
The new Sheikh Zayed Road hub will now serve as the primary operational centre for Y-Axis in the UAE, bringing together its full range of services under one roof. Designed as a central platform, it enables the organisation to support individuals at every stage of their journey whether they are building their future within the UAE or exploring opportunities across global markets.
Y-Axis is widely known for its expertise in immigration and global mobility helping individuals work, study, visit, and settle in countries such as Canada, Australia, Germany, the UK and the UAE. However, the company’s vision in the UAE goes far beyond outbound migration.
At its core, Y-Axis positions itself as a career advisory partner helping residents understand where they stand, what options they have, and how they can secure their future.
For those choosing to build their life in the UAE, Y-Axis provides guidance on long-term settlement pathways, career transitions, and emerging opportunities aligned with the country’s evolving economy. With the UAE positioning itself as a global hub for innovation, AI, finance, and entrepreneurship, the need for informed career decisions has never been greater.
Across the region, professionals are increasingly seeking clarity. Many are not openly expressing concern but are actively looking for backup plans, future security, and global optionality.
This is where Y-Axis steps in.
The new advisory hub is designed to offer personalised, strategic consultations helping individuals evaluate:
Career shifts within the UAE
Global job market opportunities
Study pathways for students and young professionals
Visit, work, and residency options across multiple countries
Long-term settlement planning for families
Whether someone wants to grow within the UAE or explore opportunities abroad, the focus remains the same: informed decision-making.
Y-Axis is also strengthening its collaboration with educational institutions across the UAE, supporting students who wish to pursue higher education locally or internationally. By guiding students toward the right universities, courses, and career paths, the organisation plays an active role in shaping the next generation of talent.
This dual approach supporting both local education and global exposure aligns with the UAE’s vision of becoming a leading knowledge and talent-driven economy.
In line with its commitment to the community, Y-Axis is offering free career consultations to residents across the UAE. The objective is simple: provide clarity in a time when many are unsure of their next move.
“People don’t just need visas, they need direction,” said Clint Khan, Director at Y-Axis Middle East. “Whether someone wants to stay, grow, relocate, or simply understand their options, we are here to guide them. This hub is built for the people of the UAE.”
With a global presence and a track record of assisting thousands of individuals every month, Y-Axis has established itself as a trusted name in career advisory and global mobility.
The opening of its largest hub on Sheikh Zayed Road is a clear message: Y-Axis is not just part of the UAE’s journey; it is invested in its future.
For those seeking clarity, security, and opportunity in an unpredictable world, the first step is simple.
Book your free consultation today: Email: info@y-axis.ae