One of the most important months of the year is almost here - Ramadan. This Holy Month of fasting gives us the opportunity to pause, step back, consider our actions and take a fresh look at our lives. It is a time of renewal of both body and mind, and a much needed chance to reflect upon who we are, and who we want to be.

This Ramadan, empower your loved ones to express their renewed and refreshed selves with a thoughtful gift, like a timeless Wahl trimmer or clipper.

Wahl’s range of home-use products are easy to operate, safe and efficient. They include a world-class range of face and body trimmers and clippers that men can use to style themselves from the comfort of home.

Made in USA, the Wahl Aqua Blade trimmer is an all-rounder, perfect for both face and body grooming. The sporty looking wet and dry rechargeable device features an ergonomic design and self-sharpening precision-ground stainless steel blades. A rubber grip is thoughtfully incorporated in its design for a no-slip grooming experience in the shower.

This travel-friendly trimmer features a travel lock that keeps it switched off during travel or when it’s stored. Wahl’s signature lithium-ion battery that powers the trimmer takes only one hour to charge for three hours of use. In an emergency, a quick 5-minute charge will keep it running for 15 minutes.

For those who want a dedicated tool for haircuts, the Wahl Home Pro 300 Series clipper is a smart choice. With eight comb attachments and a design that is easy to use at various angles, it enables you to recreate a variety of hairstyles and haircuts at home. The precision-ground steel blades and powerful motor on this corded clipper create a superior cutting experience that can rival any professional barber’s work.

The Wahl Lithium-Ion Optimus is a must-have for those who take their facial grooming seriously. Along with the standard comb attachments, a detail trimmer head makes it easy to achieve precise lines and angled contours. The lithium-ion battery can run while connected to a power source or run for up to three hours when used cordless – a first-of-its kind innovation in trimmers.

What makes Wahl a great choice of gift is its internationally renowned quality and guaranteed usefulness. Professional stylists and home users all over the world choose our range of tools to make their grooming experience smooth and rewarding. You can’t go wrong with a Wahl grooming product – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.