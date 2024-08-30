Adapting to emerging trends

UAE universities are keenly aware of the importance of aligning their academic offerings with the latest industry trends. Dr Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), emphasises the institution’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

Dr Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at the American University of Sharjah (AUS)

“We ensure our curriculum remains relevant and forward-thinking by continuously integrating emerging trends and industry developments into our academic programs,” he states. At AUS, faculty members collaborate with industry experts to incorporate technological advancements and best practices into their courses, ensuring students are equipped with the skills needed for the evolving job market.

The approach at AUS extends beyond theoretical knowledge, with a strong emphasis on experiential learning. “Our focus on experiential learning, including internships and research opportunities, further prepares students for real-world challenges,” Dr El-Tarhuni adds. This hands-on experience is crucial in bridging the gap between academic learning and practical application, making AUS graduates more competitive and workforce-ready.

Similarly, at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, the focus is on aligning educational offerings with emerging trends in fields such as AI, data science, sustainability, and design thinking.

Gary A. Fernandes, Associate Regional Director, Prospect Experience & Global Admissions Hub at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

“We provide specialised programmes in AI, machine learning, and data science to equip students for leadership in the digital economy,” notes Gary A. Fernandes, Associate Regional Director, Prospect Experience & Global Admissions Hub at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. The institution’s commitment to sustainability and global education further enhances its graduates’ readiness to tackle the challenges of the modern workplace.

Industry collaboration key to relevance

Collaboration with industry partners plays a pivotal role in keeping university curricula relevant. Dr El-Tarhuni of AUS underscores the importance of this alignment, stating, “We prioritise it by fostering strong partnerships with industry leaders and organisations.” AUS engages in regular dialogue with industry professionals to tailor its courses to meet the specific needs of employers. The university’s industry advisory boards provide continuous feedback and guidance on evolving trends, ensuring that academic offerings remain aligned with workplace demands.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is also committed to maintaining strong industry ties to enhance the relevance of its programmes. Dr Dima Jamali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at CUD, highlights the university’s efforts in this regard. “We have worked intensively over the past years to expand our strategic partnerships with key industry players including Harvard Business Review, Deloitte Middle East, Berkley WIN AMENA, and Coursera.” These partnerships provide CUD students with invaluable real-world experiences, networking opportunities, and exposure to the latest industry trends.

Dr Dima Jamali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at CUD

CUD’s approach to industry collaboration is multifaceted, involving guest speakers, field visits, competitions, and hackathons. Moreover, their revitalised MBA programme now features an Applied Consultancy course, offering students hands-on consulting experience with industry partners. “This transformative experience bridges the gap between theory and practice, equipping students with the skills and confidence to excel in the dynamic world of consulting,” Dr Jamali explains.

Programmes for a dynamic job market

To cater to the changing employment landscape, universities in the UAE are constantly introducing new programmes that reflect the latest industry needs. For the September intake, AUS is launching seven new degree programmes, including the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, and Master of Science in Machine Learning. “We regularly review and update our curriculum based on feedback from students, alumni, and employers to ensure that our graduates are equipped with the skills needed for the evolving job market,” Dr El-Tarhuni emphasises.

Similarly, CUD is developing a new suite of industry-led graduate programmes in disciplines such as AI, public health, business analytics, and the circular economy. These programmes are designed to prepare students for high-demand sectors, ensuring they possess the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen fields.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai is also expanding its programme offerings to meet the needs of the modern job market. This year, the university introduced the MSc Sustainable Finance with Fintech, BA (Hons) Interior Architecture and Design, and BSc (Hons) Psychology with Marketing. These programmes, along with others in digital marketing, robotics, and data sciences, are designed to provide students with a competitive edge in the workforce.

Dr Bindu Nair, Assistant Dean, DeMont Institute of Management and Technology

Dr Bindu Nair, Assistant Dean, DeMont Institute of Management and Technology emphasises the importance of aligning education with changing workplace needs, stating, “Aligning educational programmes with workplace needs is crucial in today’s dynamic job market. Institutions and universities play a critical role in preparing students for the real world by equipping them with the skills and knowledge that employers value. At DeMont, our approach focuses on bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that students are not only academically prepared but also practically skilled to meet the demands of their chosen careers.”

Hanil Das, CEO and Co-Founder, Westford University College

Similarly, Hanil Das, CEO and Co-Founder, Westford University College highlights their commitment to industry collaboration, noting, “Our approach to industry collaboration is both multifaceted and immersive. We actively involve business leaders and industry experts in each module, providing students with invaluable insights and hands-on learning opportunities. Regular industry visits and internships offer practical experience, while unique initiatives like CEO shadowing give students firsthand exposure to executive leadership.”

Specialised focus in healthcare management

In the healthcare sector, the demand for skilled management professionals is on the rise. Dr Moon Moon Haque, Dean of the College of Healthcare Management and Economics at Gulf Medical University, Ajman, outlines the qualifications needed to succeed in this field.

Dr Moon Moon Haque, Dean of the College of Healthcare Management and Economics at Gulf Medical University, Ajman

“A bachelor’s degree in healthcare management or a related field is typically required, with many employers preferring candidates with a master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., MBA, MHA),” he says. Key skills include leadership, communication, knowledge of healthcare regulations, and expertise in health informatics and quality assurance.

Staying future prepped

However, professionals in healthcare management face several challenges, including keeping up with the rapid pace of technological advancements and navigating a diverse, multicultural workforce.

“Ensuring compliance with evolving healthcare regulations and maintaining high standards of patient care amidst growing demand are ongoing challenges,” Dr Haque notes. Healthcare management professionals must also manage the complexities of integrating traditional healthcare practices with modern technologies.