Germany established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates as early as 17 May 1972. Hence, this month [May 2022] we are looking back at 50 years of a strong partnership between our two countries at all levels, including in the area of economic of business relations.
I had the privilege to serve twice in the UAE, from 1998 to 2002 as Deputy Head of Mission of our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and since 2019 I represent Germany as Consul General in Dubai. Thus, I was able to experience this country in two different eras of its history. When I returned to the UAE in 2019 the importance of the UAE for Germany had grown tremendously merely in all fields of cooperation. Indeed, the UAE had become Germany‘s major economic and trading partner in the MENA region.
Germany has strongly supported the incredible development of the UAE over the last five decades. In particular, Dubai and the Northern Emirates have attracted and continue to attract German business to the region. The high number of German companies participating in the numerous international exhibitions in Dubai every year underlines the high potential they see in developing business relations further.
When we celebrate the “Golden Jubilee“ of the establishment of diplomatic relations this month we should therefore not only acknowledge our joint achievements of the past five decades but it is even more important to explore how we can shape the future together. In this sense, we aim at bringing the strategic partnership between our two countries to new levels and look forward to join forces with all our partners in the UAE to implement the country’s ambitious “Vision 2071“.