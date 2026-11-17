Nearly one in nine adults worldwide, or 589 million people, now live with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation’s 2025 Diabetes Atlas, and around 252 million of them don’t know it. Many are only diagnosed once complications have begun, and the most serious of these, heart attack and stroke, often follow years of raised blood sugar quietly damaging the heart and blood vessels.

What this looks like in the UAE

Zurich International Life’s The Value of Life report shows this pattern playing out in the UAE. Heart attack and stroke are the leading cause of death claims, at 41 per cent, and they account for 39 per cent of critical illness claims. They are also arriving earlier in life. The youngest age for a life cover claim was 25 years, with an average age of 52, while critical illness claims were made at an average age of 50. Among women, deaths from heart attack and stroke are now four times higher than they were in 2020.

For families, this means serious illness linked to conditions such as diabetes is reaching people in the middle of their working lives, at the point when children, careers and ageing parents depend on them most.

Where the difference is made

Much of this risk can be reduced. Diabetes that is found early and managed well is far less likely to lead to a heart attack or stroke, which is why regular screening matters, particularly for people with a family history of the condition, excess weight or high blood pressure. With so many people living with diabetes unaware, knowing your status is the first and most important step.

Employers have a role to play as well. Workplace health checks, time off for medical appointments and practical well-being support can help people spot problems early and stay on top of a long-term condition while they continue to work.

Financial planning belongs in the same conversation, because a serious illness affects more than health. Treatment and recovery can mean months away from work, a drop in income and costs that health insurance doesn’t always cover, from ongoing care to changes at home. Three in five of the claims Zurich pays are for critical illness while the person is still living, which shows how often that strain arrives during working life.

Planning for it starts with a few practical questions: how long a household could manage without one income, who depends on that income, and what savings or employer benefits would cover. Life and critical illness cover are one part of the answer, alongside an emergency fund and an open conversation at home about what would happen if illness interrupted work. Thinking this through while health is stable gives families far more choice than doing it after a diagnosis. ■