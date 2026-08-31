Symbiosis Dubai brings 55 years of Indian academic excellence to a global campus

The university offers industry-aligned programmes across business, technology, commerce, psychology, media, and management. These include BBA (Hons) with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Artificial Intelligence & Business Analytics; the BBA Dual Degree with Aston University, UK; B.Com (Hons) + ACCA Prep; and B.Tech in Computer Engineering. Its educational offerings also include BCA with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Data Science; B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology with specialisations in Organisational Psychology and Counselling Psychology; BA in Media & Communication (Hons) with specialisations in Digital Marketing and Advertising, Public Relations and Corporate Communication; and an MBA.