Symbiosis Dubai brings 55 years of Indian academic excellence to a global campus

India’s first fully accredited university in UAE offers global, industry-ready degrees
As industries evolve, careers become increasingly global, and new technologies reshape the workplace, higher education must prepare students for what lies ahead. Symbiosis Dubai brings this vision to life.
Backed by 55 years of academic excellence, Symbiosis brings its legacy of academic rigour, innovation, diversity and industry relevance to Dubai. Symbiosis Dubai is the first Indian university in the UAE to launch with full accreditation of all its programmes from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Located in Dubai Knowledge Park, the campus offers a truly international learning environment.
Symbiosis Dubai is also one of the five universities selected under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement.
The university offers industry-aligned programmes across business, technology, commerce, psychology, media, and management. These include BBA (Hons) with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Artificial Intelligence & Business Analytics; the BBA Dual Degree with Aston University, UK; B.Com (Hons) + ACCA Prep; and B.Tech in Computer Engineering. Its educational offerings also include BCA with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Data Science; B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology with specialisations in Organisational Psychology and Counselling Psychology; BA in Media & Communication (Hons) with specialisations in Digital Marketing and Advertising, Public Relations and Corporate Communication; and an MBA.
Across programmes, students gain exposure through internships, industry interactions, projects, mentorship and experiential learning.
Every honours programme offers a three-year exit option, giving students greater flexibility to shape their academic journey around their aspirations and career goals.
Symbiosis Dubai combines global exposure, industry-relevant learning and academic excellence to empower students to learn, adapt and lead in a world without borders.