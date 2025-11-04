GOLD/FOREX
Sukoon Insurance, Sukoon Takaful sign strategic agreement with Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal  

The agreement underscores Sukoon’s strategy to empower professionals through partnerships

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Sukoon Takaful, along with group entity, Sukoon Insurance, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal to provide insurance and takaful services at competitive terms. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing insurance and takaful benefits for legal professionals across the UAE.

At a recent ceremony, the agreement was signed by Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal; Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Sukoon Insurance; and Ahmed Abushanab, CEO of Sukoon Takaful. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the legal community.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal to deliver Sharia-compliant insurance solutions that uphold the values and expectations of the legal community," said Ahmed Abushanab, CEO of Sukoon Takaful. "This agreement reinforces our mission to make Takaful more accessible and relevant to professionals who play a vital role in upholding justice and integrity across the UAE.”

This initiative underscores Sukoon’s dedication to developing personalised insurance solutions that address the evolving needs of professional sectors. Through simplified procedures and exclusive benefits, Sukoon continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in advancing financial security and professional well-being.

Commenting on the occasion, Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Sukoon Insurance, said: “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering the legal profession with tailored insurance solutions that reflect their unique needs. By working closely with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals, we aim to foster a more secure and resilient professional landscape.”

The cooperation agreement outlines several key initiatives, including comprehensive insurance and takaful services at competitive prices, supported by streamlined policy issuance. Members of the Association will also benefit from competitive terms for Takaful professional liability insurance, in accordance with Minister of Justice Resolution No. (401) of 2025, awareness sessions on Takaful Insurance principles, and more.

Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal, said, “The Association continues to play a vital role in advancing the interests of legal practitioners. This agreement with Sukoon represents a forward-looking step in ensuring their protection and long-term growth.”

This agreement reflects Sukoon’s broader strategy to collaborate with key industry bodies and extend its tailored offerings to empower professionals across diverse fields.

