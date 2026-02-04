Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: Global investors eye strategic opportunities

David Sislen, Division Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka at the World Bank, says the recovery has been stronger than expected.

“Sri Lanka has made remarkable progress since the crisis. The country has experienced a broad-based economic recovery, supported by consumption and investment, robust remittances and tourism inflows, and significant revenue improvements.”

Sislen notes that inflation has come down to low single digits since the 60-70 per cent levels of late 2022.