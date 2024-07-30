The 6th edition of the Tristar Safety at Sea Conference will be held on November 7 in Dubai, with the theme Taking Action to Save Lives. In attendance will be prominent ship owners, managers, insurers, government representatives and other industry leaders. As per previous editions, the event will be livestreamed around the world. In the 2023 event, participants livestreamed-in from vessel mess rooms and gatherings in India, the Philippines and Myanmar.

The conference will focus on implementing safety culture on vessels and specifically promote a set of clear guidelines for casualty prevention, known as the Golden Safety Rules.

Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, President of the Safety at Sea Conference, said, “Safety programmes suffer from a lack of focus on clear and uniform guidance on best practices, which this year’s Safety at Sea conference will address through leadership, well-being and care, and incident prevention with the Golden Safety Rules. Together we are taking action to save lives.”

Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, President of the Safety at Sea Conference

“We are privileged to have Dr Henderson take leadership of the conference, our sixth consecutive annual gathering of maritime leaders and decision makers. His presence will further promote our advocacy to raise awareness of the importance of seafarer well-being,” said Eugene Mayne, CEO of the Tristar Group.

The Tristar Group owns and operates about 30 ocean-going and coastal vessels and has been the sole sponsor of the Safety at Sea conference since inception in 2019.

Following the inaugural conference, the group’s Maritime Logistics division conducted a series of town hall-style workshops focused on psychological first aid (PFA) for vessel masters and senior officers in Mumbai, India. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the PFA workshops were conducted through video conferencing. Tristar also established a dedicated helpline that is handled by the Sailors’ Society in the UK.

“The annual Safety at Sea event is Tristar’s contribution to seafarers around the globe, a robust platform to discuss and implement an ecosystem that will enable all seafarers to stay healthy and alive and for them to identify with symptoms of depression and encourage them to seek care or counselling, or simply talk to a colleague,” explained the Tristar head.

Tristar was awarded by the Arabia CSR Network for its Safety at Sea initiatives at the 13th Arabia CSR Awards 2020 held in Dubai. The company also received the CSR Award at the Maritime Standard Awards 2020. In December 2021, the initiative was awarded at the Maritime Industry in the Middle East, Indian sub-continent and Africa during the Seatrade Maritime Awards.

Tristar is a global business, headquartered in Dubai, which offers end-to-end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies and intergovernmental organisations. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialised warehousing, fuel farms, commercial aviation refuelling and fuel supply operations.