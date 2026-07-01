Simplifying business success in the UAE with Shuraa

Offering a service portfolio that covers the full business lifecycle
For 26 years, Shuraa Business Setup has been the quiet force behind some of the UAE’s most successful entrepreneurial stories. Since 2001, we have helped over 100,000 clients, from first-time founders to multinational corporations, through the dynamics of the UAE business landscape with confidence, clarity, and speed.
The UAE has long been recognised as one of the world’s most compelling destinations for business formation: a strategic geographic location bridging East and West, a liberal tax environment, world-class infrastructure, and a government that is decisively pro-entrepreneur. Yet for many investors, particularly those arriving from overseas, the process of translating ambition into a licensed, operational business can be daunting.
That is precisely the gap Shuraa was built to bridge.
As a one-stop solution for company formation in the UAE, we offer an unmatched breadth of services under a single roof. Whether a client is evaluating mainland versus free zone jurisdiction, seeking clarity on corporate tax obligations, or looking to sponsor a team of skilled professionals on investor and employment visas, Shuraa’s 500+ strong advisory team provides expert, personalised guidance at every step.
Our service portfolio covers the full business lifecycle – from initial company registration and trade licensing, to PRO services, bank account facilitation, VAT and corporate tax consulting, AML compliance, trademark registration, and company auditing. Through sister verticals including Shuraa Tax, Auditing & Accounting, Shuraa Legal, and Shuraa Realty, clients gain access to an integrated ecosystem of professional services designed to support every dimension of their enterprise.
We are also proud to be a Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET) approved service agent, with an in-house Tasheel centre that accelerates government-related processes significantly.
Beyond our commercial impact, Shuraa views its role as integral to the UAE’s broader economic ambitions. Every business we establish creates employment, attracts foreign direct investment, and contributes to the nation’s vision of becoming the foremost entrepreneurial hub in the world.
The UAE is ready for your business. Shuraa is ready to make it happen.
+971 4 408 1900
info@shuraa.com