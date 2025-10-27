Shaikh Saeed Perfumes: A legacy that still breathes perfume

The late Shaikh Mohd Saeed would take immense pride in seeing how his humble dream has grown into one of the UAE’s most respected perfume houses. What began in 1954 as a small perfumery rooted in craftsmanship has today become a global name blending heritage with innovation. He would see that the essence of his philosophy — honesty, beauty, loyalty, and quality — continues to guide every fragrance we create. The expansion into modern manufacturing, exports, and international retail reflects his original vision of sharing authentic Arabic perfumery with the world.