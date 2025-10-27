Shaikh Saeed Perfumes: A legacy that still breathes perfume

CEO Muhammed Ali Saeed Shaikh charts the brand’s journey from Deira roots to global house
Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. was among the first to introduce perfume manufacturing in the UAE back in 1954. What do you think your founder, the late Shaikh Mohd Saeed, would say if he saw how the brand has evolved today?
The late Shaikh Mohd Saeed would take immense pride in seeing how his humble dream has grown into one of the UAE’s most respected perfume houses. What began in 1954 as a small perfumery rooted in craftsmanship has today become a global name blending heritage with innovation. He would see that the essence of his philosophy — honesty, beauty, loyalty, and quality — continues to guide every fragrance we create. The expansion into modern manufacturing, exports, and international retail reflects his original vision of sharing authentic Arabic perfumery with the world.
The brand covers Arabic, Oriental and Western perfumes and works across manufacturing, export, distribution and retail. How do you maintain a clear brand identity while covering so many facets and scent styles?
Our strength lies in understanding the universal language of scent while remaining true to our roots. Whether an Oriental oud or a French-inspired floral, every Shaikh Mohd Saeed creation carries the same DNA of sophistication, depth and emotional resonance. Each division, from manufacturing to retail, operates under one philosophy: crafting memorable fragrances that connect cultures. This consistency allows us to explore multiple olfactory worlds without losing our signature identity.
You mention that your research and manufacturing teams are “continuously working towards innovating new fragrances”. What does innovation look like at the brand level — is it new scent families, materials, delivery formats, or something else?
Innovation at Shaikh Mohd Saeed goes far beyond creating new scents. It is about re-imagining how fragrance interacts with people’s lifestyles. Our R&D teams experiment with sustainable materials, advanced extraction methods, and novel delivery formats such as long-lasting emulsions and modern oil-based blends. We also focus on developing unisex and hybrid compositions that reflect evolving global preferences while maintaining performance and authenticity.
Many customers associate authentic Arabic perfumery with tradition and ritual. How does the brand balance that expectation with younger or more global consumer tastes that may favour lighter, more experimental fragrances?
For us, tradition is not a limitation but a foundation. We reinterpret the rituals of Arabic perfumery such as layering and intensity through contemporary expressions that appeal to younger audiences. By refining classic ingredients like oud, amber, and rose into lighter, more wearable accords, we ensure that heritage remains relevant. This balance helps us attract both loyal regional patrons and new global consumers seeking authenticity with a modern touch.
The brand also offers private-label manufacturing and supports entrepreneurs launching their own labels. What does that side of your business signal about what the brand is becoming, is this brand expanding into “platform” status rather than just signature fragrances?
Our private-label programme empowers new perfume entrepreneurs and emerging brands by giving them access to our expertise and facilities. This reflects our belief that true leadership means nurturing the next generation of perfumers. In that sense, Shaikh Mohd Saeed is evolving from being only a fragrance house into a creative platform ― a hub of craftsmanship, research, and collaboration that strengthens the perfume ecosystem of the UAE and beyond.
Beautyworld Dubai celebrates both tradition and reinvention. What fragrance philosophy or new creation is Shaikh Mohd Saeed Perfumes showcasing at the expo this year?
At Beautyworld Dubai, we are showcasing creations that celebrate “The Spirit of Legacy.” Our new collections highlight how 72 years of perfumery excellence can evolve into futuristic interpretations fusing the richness of oud and musk with contemporary accords like pistachio, coffee, and ambergris.
We aim to demonstrate that innovation and heritage are not opposites, but companions in defining the future of Middle Eastern perfumery. ■
Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO, Shaikh Saeed Perfumes
Photo: Gulf News Archives
