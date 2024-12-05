UAE residents can now take their home security to the next level with the launch of the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell. The Battery Video Doorbell delivers the next generation of Ring’s bestselling doorbells with added features, including head-to-toe HD video and seamless DIY installation. The Battery Video Doorbell also delivers up to 23 percent longer battery life than the previous model (based on commonly used settings). Like all Ring doorbells and cameras, Battery Video Doorbell features motion detection with Customisable Motion Zones and real-time alerts, Live View, and the ability to talk to anyone on the other end of the door.
Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of business development – Emerging Markets, Ring, said: “We are excited to introduce the next generation of our Battery Video Doorbell, designed to give homeowners ease of mind with a wider view and more convenient installation. This newest addition redefines the standard for battery-powered doorbells, giving customers even more flexibility and versatility.”
Easy set-up
Setting up the Battery Video Doorbell is simple. Customers can download the free Ring app on iOS or Android devices, which will guide them through the setup process. This includes opening the app, selecting ‘Set Up a Device,’ scanning the QR code on the box, and following in-app instructions to complete the installation.
Key features
Customers can create customizable motion zones to monitor specific spaces around their front door while ignoring unwanted areas, reducing the number of false alerts. The doorbell’s Head-to-Toe HD video ensures customers have a full view of visitors and packages, while color night vision provides clear video even in the dark.
For added convenience, customers can use Alexa-enabled devices to check their front door by saying, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to view live footage or interact with visitors. With a Ring Protect subscription, customers can store and access recordings in the cloud, receive motion notifications with photo previews, and share clips. Recordings can be stored for up to 180 days, and for extra peace of mind, clips are erased automatically at the end of the selected storage period.
Newly announced subscription plans
Ring recently announced its new subscription plans, Ring Home, offering three plan tiers including Home Basic, Home Standard, and the brand-new Home Premium tier. With these subscription plans, customers can save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days. Video Preview Alerts provide a short video clip preview of the device’s motion alerts and will be available with Ring Home Basic, Standard, and Premium plans. In addition, Ring Home Standard and Premium subscribers can now enjoy Doorbell Calls, which rings your phone, like a video call, when someone rings the doorbell.
Ring Home Standard also includes Extended Live View, allowing users to watch their camera feed live for up to 30 minutes. With Ring Home Premium, and 24/7 Recording enabled, customers can also watch the feed for longer with Continuous Live View, available on Ring Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) and Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera.
Availability
The Ring Battery Video Doorbell in the color satin nickel will be available online and in selected retailers in the UAE from early December 2024, priced at Dh399. Ring subscription plans are also available on Ring.com under three tiers – Basic ($4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly subscription fee), Home Standard ($10 monthly or $100 yearly subscription fee), and Home Premium ($20 monthly or $200 yearly subscription fee).