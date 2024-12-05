Easy set-up

Setting up the Battery Video Doorbell is simple. Customers can download the free Ring app on iOS or Android devices, which will guide them through the setup process. This includes opening the app, selecting ‘Set Up a Device,’ scanning the QR code on the box, and following in-app instructions to complete the installation.

Key features

Customers can create customizable motion zones to monitor specific spaces around their front door while ignoring unwanted areas, reducing the number of false alerts. The doorbell’s Head-to-Toe HD video ensures customers have a full view of visitors and packages, while color night vision provides clear video even in the dark.

For added convenience, customers can use Alexa-enabled devices to check their front door by saying, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to view live footage or interact with visitors. With a Ring Protect subscription, customers can store and access recordings in the cloud, receive motion notifications with photo previews, and share clips. Recordings can be stored for up to 180 days, and for extra peace of mind, clips are erased automatically at the end of the selected storage period.

Newly announced subscription plans

Ring recently announced its new subscription plans, Ring Home, offering three plan tiers including Home Basic, Home Standard, and the brand-new Home Premium tier. With these subscription plans, customers can save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days. Video Preview Alerts provide a short video clip preview of the device’s motion alerts and will be available with Ring Home Basic, Standard, and Premium plans. In addition, Ring Home Standard and Premium subscribers can now enjoy Doorbell Calls, which rings your phone, like a video call, when someone rings the doorbell.

Ring Home Standard also includes Extended Live View, allowing users to watch their camera feed live for up to 30 minutes. With Ring Home Premium, and 24/7 Recording enabled, customers can also watch the feed for longer with Continuous Live View, available on Ring Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) and Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera.

Availability