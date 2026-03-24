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Premier integrated education services for Egypt from CIRA Education

Company operates 30 schools and owns three universities in Egypt

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Dr Hassan El Kalla, Founder and Chairman, CIRA Education
Dr Hassan El Kalla, Founder and Chairman, CIRA Education

CIRA Education is the largest integrated education services provider in Egypt. The company operates 30 schools and owns three universities: Badr University in Cairo, Badr University in Assiut and Saxony Egypt University. Founded in 1992, the group spans early education, schools and higher education, with a combined student body exceeding 60,000 across governorates.

Founder and Chairman Dr Hassan El Kalla says the strategy has been to build a full education pipeline aligned with employment prospects, with a focus on vocational education, which he views as a gap. “We are working on establishing the first labour management system in Egypt, which will enable graduates to prepare for the job market,” he says.

With Egypt–UAE trade rising 77% to $4.8 billion in the first half of 2025, the group frames regional and domestic partnerships as central to scalability. “No successful business can truly grow without connecting to the Gulf,” El Kalla says. “We want to collaborate with other Egyptian institutions to help create the workforce that Egypt needs.”

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