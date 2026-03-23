Minerals have been a core pillar of our diversification strategy. We are expanding our presence in lead, zinc and baryte, which support both the oil and gas and electronics sectors and generate strong returns along with valuable operational experience. Our participation in Reko Diq, a globally significant copper-gold project, positions PPL to contribute meaningfully to the international minerals supply chain. We are also evaluating opportunities in green energy, with feasibility studies underway. As global energy systems evolve, our aim is to build a stable and diversified revenue base through minerals and new energy solutions, supported by partnerships with the UAE and other international players.