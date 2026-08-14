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Pakistan Business Council Sharjah strengthens Pakistan–UAE business ties

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Pakistan Business Council Sharjah strengthens Pakistan–UAE business ties

The Pakistan Business Council Sharjah (PBCS) has emerged as one of the UAE’s most active business organisations dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and commercial cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Working closely with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Council has become a trusted platform that connects entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, and corporate leaders, while facilitating meaningful business partnerships and contributing to the economic prosperity of both nations.

Throughout the year, PBCS has organized and supported a wide range of business forums, networking events, seminars, investment meetings, trade delegations, and corporate engagements designed to encourage knowledge sharing and create new commercial opportunities. The Council also serves as a strong advocate for the Pakistani business community by promoting entrepreneurship, facilitating dialogue with government and business institutions, and encouraging innovation across diverse sectors.

One of the Council’s most significant achievements was its successful participation in the 5th Mango Festival in Khorfakkan, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The Pakistan Pavilion attracted considerable attention by showcasing Pakistan’s premium mangoes, agricultural excellence, export potential, and rich cultural heritage. The event reinforced Pakistan’s position as one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of mangoes while creating valuable networking opportunities for exporters and investors.

In addition, PBCS has expanded its international engagement through strategic collaborations with business organizations, participation in trade exhibitions, and initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties with various diplomatic missions and international business councils operating in the UAE. These efforts reflect the Council’s long-term vision of creating a vibrant ecosystem that supports sustainable business growth and cross-border investment.

Commenting on the Council’s growing role, Syed Saleem Akhtar, Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Business Council Sharjah, said: “Pakistan Business Council Sharjah is more than a business networking platform; it is a bridge connecting opportunities between Pakistan and the UAE. Our objective is to create an environment where entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors can collaborate, innovate, and grow together. Every initiative we undertake is focused on strengthening bilateral trade, supporting our members, and enhancing Pakistan’s positive image within the UAE.”

He further added: “The remarkable progress of the Council has been made possible through the visionary leadership of our Chairman, Dr. S. M. Tahir, the commitment of our Executive Committee, the confidence of our members, and the continued support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry. We remain committed to empowering businesses, encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs, and creating new avenues for investment and economic cooperation.”

Looking ahead, Pakistan Business Council Sharjah plans to further expand its outreach, strengthen institutional partnerships, promote innovation, and support initiatives that contribute to the economic development of both Pakistan and the UAE. As bilateral trade and investment continue to grow, the Council is expected to play an increasingly important role in building stronger commercial relationships and developing long-term prosperity for the business communities of both countries.

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