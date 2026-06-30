Now, India’s “Gurukul Calling”

India’s education reforms gain momentum, premier institutions see Gulf as key market
Terms like ‘India Calling’ have been quite popular in recent decades, signalling the country’s growing attractiveness for global economic stakeholders (especially for investors and successful entrepreneurs and professionals of Indian origin) since it initiated a reforms programme in the early 90s. But while India Calling has been a generic clarion call, there have been a host of other informal variants underlining the growing magnetism of specific sectors in India. “ Gurukul Calling” is one such term which is discussed in the educational sector these days denoting an informal collaborative effort of well reputed educational institutes to attract students from Indian families settled abroad. Gurukul, an ancient term, signifies abodes of the highest standard educational system and its new age variant is particularly spoken in the context of inviting students from locations where Indian families’ concentration is quite sizable. And here the Middle East region (with a population base of over 10 million Indians) tops the chart.
Talk to any analyst who is keeping a close tab on the churnings in the education system in the world’s most populous nation and he will tell you that the changes or modifications unfolding now have the New Education Policy (NEP) launched in 2020 as the cornerstone. Though the prime objective is to significantly improve the country’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), there are several other milestones which the country is keen to accomplish. Emerging as a global educational hub is a key intent among them. It is no secret to anyone that now certain Asian countries are also emerging as new global educational hotspots and
India is keen to carve its space in this segment.
This intent has simply energised the top tier institutes (both providing under-grad and postgrad education) who are now expanding their ambit at a fast pace particularly targeting the Middle East markets. Most of the well-known higher education institutes have become quite pro-active in organising road shows in the region and are drawing the attention of the targeted class via aggressive marketing activities.
Going by the buzz within the education circle, the efforts have begun delivering results. And much of this evolving trend also owes to the “Study in India” initiative of the government that has provisioned for a centralised portal, not only for easy admission but also to facilitate fee discounts and scholarships. Additionally, the University Grant Commission (UGC), the apex regulator of higher education in India, has also permitted the institutes to increase the number of seats for foreign nationals. And the sum total of these efforts, the educational sector testify, is gradually making the “Gurukul Calling” appeal somewhat formidable, particularly in the Gulf region.
Globally in the aftermath of Covid, public health has become the focal point of debate and more than ever, institutions shaping health leadership are stepping up with innovation.
Dr P. R. Sodani, President of IIHMR University, Jaipur has taken on the charge with visionary zeal. The university’s deep appeal for potential students lies in the high standards it has established for health management B-Schools in India. The strength of the University has been its continuous contribution to health systems through education, research, training and networking. Impelled by its focus on real-world impact IIHMR University has evolved into a pioneering institute for health management and is committed to grooming future leaders of vision.
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IIHMR University’s alumni have made their mark as change-makers across hospitals, public health systems, pharmaceutical organisations, government and non-governmental organisations, multilateral and development institutions, non-profits, and corporate sustainability functions in India and globally.
IIHMR University is globally renowned for its research in critical domains including health systems strengthening, maternal and child health, health financing, health policy, health and population surveys behaviour change communication.
Its collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, USA, reflects a benchmark model of international academic partnership. IIHMR other collaborations span institutions across the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, to enable joint research, faculty exchange, and student exchange.
In 2025, IIHMR was ranked #1 Health Management University in India by Education World; Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024 placed IIHMR University in the 101–200 band globally and 6th among Indian universities for SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).
The future belongs to those who learn where opportunity, innovation and talent converge. With world-class institutions, a rapidly growing technology ecosystem and globally relevant education, India has become a preferred destination for students seeking to build careers without borders.
For over three decades, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology (VNRVJIET), Hyderabad, has been shaping future-ready engineers, innovators and technology leaders. Established in 1995, the autonomous institution is accredited with NAAC A++ and NBA, ranked among India’s leading engineering colleges, and recognized in the NIRF Rankings for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and industry engagement. With a thriving network of 22,000+ alumni, 360 recruiters, and placement packages reaching up to ₹65 LPA, VNRVJIET has built a strong reputation for preparing students for global careers.
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VNRVJIET – Be Where the Future Is