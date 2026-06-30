Now, India’s “Gurukul Calling”

Terms like ‘India Calling’ have been quite popular in recent decades, signalling the country’s growing attractiveness for global economic stakeholders (especially for investors and successful entrepreneurs and professionals of Indian origin) since it initiated a reforms programme in the early 90s. But while India Calling has been a generic clarion call, there have been a host of other informal variants underlining the growing magnetism of specific sectors in India. “ Gurukul Calling” is one such term which is discussed in the educational sector these days denoting an informal collaborative effort of well reputed educational institutes to attract students from Indian families settled abroad. Gurukul, an ancient term, signifies abodes of the highest standard educational system and its new age variant is particularly spoken in the context of inviting students from locations where Indian families’ concentration is quite sizable. And here the Middle East region (with a population base of over 10 million Indians) tops the chart.