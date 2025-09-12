Nisus Finance acquires majority stake in NCCCL to drive India–UAE infrastructure growth

“Our focus is on driving scale, efficiency, and resilience in a sector supported by strong structural tailwinds. With leadership continuity and institutional alignment, we are building a future-ready platform designed to deliver sustained value and play a meaningful role in India’s next phase of infrastructure growth. At the same time, the acquisition deepens our presence in the UAE, where the real estate market is scaling rapidly, and where we intend to apply NCCCL’s proven capabilities to strengthen our delivery of large-scale projects. This step ensures that NiFCO is not just an investor but also a trusted execution partner, both in India and across the Emirates.”