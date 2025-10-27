My Perfumes debuts the viral Arabiyat Sugar at Beauty World Middle East 2025

Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group, expressed his excitement at the launch of Arabiyat Sugar, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Arabiyat Sugar to life with the most amazing palette of 15 unique gourmand fragrances. We have been working for the last one year with some of the most talented international perfumers to create the fragrances that are full of character, drama, style and sophistication. We have aimed at creating a unique divergence of personalities within the synergy of the brand. We are thrilled to be launching them at Beauty World Middle East 2025.”