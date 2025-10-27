My Perfumes debuts the viral Arabiyat Sugar at Beauty World Middle East 2025

The youthful collection blends quality, charisma, & fun for a standout gourmand experience
My Perfumes, a leading perfume house from the UAE with a footprint across manufacturing, retail and international licensing, and a global distribution network spread across 90 countries, debuted its new brand Arabiyat Sugar at Beauty World Middle East 2025. Arabiyat Sugar, the most anticipated launch of the year is a curation of 15 gourmand fragrances.
The vibrant collection targeted at the young and the youthful brings together quality, charisma and a fun vibe to create a differentiated experience in the gourmand category. Ingredients loved across the world irrespective of age inspire each product.
Mango Affagato, Strawberry Tres Leches, Dulce De Leche, Chocolate Ganache and Toffee Ganache, Lemon Sorbet, Cotton Blush, Caramel Chocolate Macaron, Vanilla Cream Macaron, Berries Cream Macaron, Matcha Latte and Fresh Vanilla Latte, Cookie Dough and Pecan Butter Dough, and Coconut Chiffon — the 15 statement fragrances full of character make this eclectic collection.
Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group, expressed his excitement at the launch of Arabiyat Sugar, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Arabiyat Sugar to life with the most amazing palette of 15 unique gourmand fragrances. We have been working for the last one year with some of the most talented international perfumers to create the fragrances that are full of character, drama, style and sophistication. We have aimed at creating a unique divergence of personalities within the synergy of the brand. We are thrilled to be launching them at Beauty World Middle East 2025.”
“With Arabiyat Sugar, we are curating for our young and the youthful perfume patrons, a collection that exudes colour, energy, personality and the purpose of expressing themselves differently. The love for gourmand fragrances has only grown over the years and we saw a huge gap for fragrances that were high quality, eclectic in alchemy and defiant style statements. The collection has already generated global interest — we are pre-booked even before launch and expect to sell five million bottles in 2026,” added Firoz.
The house of My Perfumes has collaborated with the renowned fragrance houses — Givaudan, Technicoflor and Iberchem for the development of the fragrance palette of Arabiyat Sugar. Some of the most respected master perfumers along with the some of the most promising emerging talent have come together to bring to fruition the concept of Arabiyat Sugar.
Some of the talented perfumers who have collaborated with us on the Sugar series include Guillaume Flavigny, Nanako Ogi and Santosh Shinde from Givaudan; Ana Gomez from Iberchem; Sofia Bardelli, Bérengère Bourgarel, and the Gen Z perfumer Théo Monterosso from Technicoflor.
“We have envisaged Arabiyat Sugar to be a bridge between the Gen Z and the older generation. Today young adults are hugely influencing the fashion and perfume choices of their parents. The parents are all too eager to adopt to create a common ground of interaction, association and connection. The parents want to stay youthful to bridge the generational gap, which seems to have widened, hence a collection for the young and the youthful”, added Firoz
Arabiyat Sugar is the most anticipated launch of the year, having already gone viral globally. This comes on heals of the brand’s fantastic run in 2025, with six fragrances having achieved global recognition and love.
The House of My Perfumes is committed to delivering a premium experience, and this launch yet again reiterates commitment to providing a differentiated brand and product experience and the highest quality fragrances to its valued customers.
“We are constantly working towards building a diversified product portfolio of unique experiences as part of our commitment towards expanding the industry and providing newer experiences to our customers. Quality, innovation and artisanship remain the corner stones of our quest to position our brand amongst the leaders. Arabiyat Sugar is a promise of elevated experience in gourmand fragrances,” says Firoz.
