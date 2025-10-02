Manoj Sureka: Leading the charge in UAE's financial innovation and growth

My leadership philosophy is anchored in trust, adaptability, and empowerment. I believe that credibility is the strongest currency in business, and I have always built relationships based on transparency and delivery.

What drives your leadership philosophy, and how has it evolved in the UAE’s dynamic business environment?

Synergy also offers specialised advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, buy and sell business and joint ventures.

At Synergy Fin. Consulting, the firm provides end-to-end fundraising advisory services through private equity, debt, and trade finance solutions. Their clientele includes SMEs and corporates seeking capital through banks, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors.

Prior to Synergy, he served as Head of Commercial Banking at RAKBANK and held key roles at institutions including Mashreq Bank and National Bank of Fujairah. He also serves as a board member and mentor to several companies across diverse industries.

Manoj Sureka, CEO & Managing Partner, Synergy Fin. Consulting is a recognised leader in the finance and investment sector. Manoj has built a strong reputation for his strategic foresight and ability to foster sustainable business growth.

In what ways have you contributed to transforming your sector or reshaping industry benchmarks in the UAE?

Through Synergy Fin. Consulting and our group ventures, we’ve played a pivotal role in widening access to capital for SMEs and mid-sized corporates — sectors that form the backbone of the UAE economy. We have introduced innovative approaches to funding, moving beyond traditional bank loans to include revenue-based financing, factoring, and private investment platforms. This has set new benchmarks for how businesses raise capital in the region, bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and global investors.

What role does innovation play in your decision-making, and how do you cultivate a culture of forward thinking?

Innovation is at the heart of our strategy — it is not just about adopting technology but about rethinking how finance can be more efficient, accessible, and impactful. From leveraging digital platforms to streamline funding to exploring fintech collaborations, we constantly look at ways to disrupt traditional barriers in capital markets.

Why is Dubai attracting such a large number of millionaires from around the world?

Dubai offers a unique blend of safety, tax efficiency, lifestyle, and business opportunities. In the current global climate — where high-tax regimes, political uncertainty, and economic slowdown are pushing wealthy individuals out of the UK, Europe and parts of Asia — the UAE provides stability, world-class infrastructure, and a future-focused vision. It’s not just about luxury; it’s about wealth preservation, freedom of capital movement, and access to fast-growing markets.

What role does taxation play in this migration trend?

The absence of personal income tax and capital gains tax in the UAE is a game-changer for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Hence, zero personal tax and corporate tax is very nominal at 9 per cent. Tax efficiency is the magnet, but stability, lifestyle, and opportunity are the glue that keeps wealthy families anchored in Dubai.

How does this influx impact the UAE’s property and investment markets?