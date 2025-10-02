Manoj Sureka: Leading the charge in UAE's financial innovation and growth

An exclusive interview with Manoj Sureka, CEO & Managing Partner, Synergy Fin. Consulting
Manoj Sureka, CEO & Managing Partner, Synergy Fin. Consulting is a recognised leader in the finance and investment sector. Manoj has built a strong reputation for his strategic foresight and ability to foster sustainable business growth.
Prior to Synergy, he served as Head of Commercial Banking at RAKBANK and held key roles at institutions including Mashreq Bank and National Bank of Fujairah. He also serves as a board member and mentor to several companies across diverse industries.
At Synergy Fin. Consulting, the firm provides end-to-end fundraising advisory services through private equity, debt, and trade finance solutions. Their clientele includes SMEs and corporates seeking capital through banks, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors.
Synergy also offers specialised advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, buy and sell business and joint ventures.
My leadership philosophy is anchored in trust, adaptability, and empowerment. I believe that credibility is the strongest currency in business, and I have always built relationships based on transparency and delivery.
Through Synergy Fin. Consulting and our group ventures, we’ve played a pivotal role in widening access to capital for SMEs and mid-sized corporates — sectors that form the backbone of the UAE economy. We have introduced innovative approaches to funding, moving beyond traditional bank loans to include revenue-based financing, factoring, and private investment platforms. This has set new benchmarks for how businesses raise capital in the region, bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and global investors.
What role does innovation play in your decision-making, and how do you cultivate a culture of forward thinking?
Innovation is at the heart of our strategy — it is not just about adopting technology but about rethinking how finance can be more efficient, accessible, and impactful. From leveraging digital platforms to streamline funding to exploring fintech collaborations, we constantly look at ways to disrupt traditional barriers in capital markets.
Dubai offers a unique blend of safety, tax efficiency, lifestyle, and business opportunities. In the current global climate — where high-tax regimes, political uncertainty, and economic slowdown are pushing wealthy individuals out of the UK, Europe and parts of Asia — the UAE provides stability, world-class infrastructure, and a future-focused vision. It’s not just about luxury; it’s about wealth preservation, freedom of capital movement, and access to fast-growing markets.
The absence of personal income tax and capital gains tax in the UAE is a game-changer for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Hence, zero personal tax and corporate tax is very nominal at 9 per cent. Tax efficiency is the magnet, but stability, lifestyle, and opportunity are the glue that keeps wealthy families anchored in Dubai.
We’re seeing direct impact already. Luxury property sales in Dubai hit record highs in 2024, with multi-million dirham villas and branded residences being snapped up by global investors. Beyond real estate, HNWIs are channeling funds into private equity, startups, and alternative assets. The real story isn’t just about millionaires moving to Dubai — it’s about how their presence is reshaping real estate, finance, and entrepreneurship.
Real estate is the most visible winner, but the ripple effect goes further. Hospitality, private banking, fintech, family offices, and even education are seeing demand rise. Wealthy families are not just buying homes — they’re setting up companies, buying existing businesses and using Dubai as a base to access Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dubai is transforming into both a lifestyle hub and a financial powerhouse.
Every millionaire who relocates brings not just wealth, but networks, businesses, and opportunities that ripple across the UAE economy.
What’s changing is the tone of capital, not just the scale. While the region is experiencing a surge in IPOs, private equity, and venture capital, a more profound transformation is happening beneath the surface. Today, capital moves not just based on performance, but on perception, positioning, and private influence. It’s not loud. It’s intentional.
Can you elaborate on the shift in perception or “positioning” that investors now care about?
Investors are increasingly looking at reputation alongside valuation. They’re not just investing in numbers, they’re investing in narratives. Who’s behind the business? What’s the story? How is it being perceived in the market? Visibility builds trust. Trust drives valuation.
Dramatically. Investors want more control with flexibility. So we’re seeing a rise in hybrid structures, convertible notes, revenue-linked returns, and profit-sharing without equity dilution. Capital is becoming customised. This shift is empowering for founders, too; they don’t have to give up control to grow. They just need alignment.
The public pitch deck era is fading. More deals are happening through warm intros, curated networks, and private investor circles. Access, not just funding, is the new advantage. And in many cases, trust, timing, and tone matter more than even the product.
