Positioned at the forefront of digital innovation, Zain is known for delivering cutting-edge technologies and communications services across the Middle East and Africa region. With a team of over 7,900 talented professionals, Zain provides a wide array of mobile voice and data solutions to more than 47.8 million active customers, ranging from individuals to businesses.

ZainTECH, the digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has established itself as a leading ICT provider across the region. Driving digital transformation for enterprises and governments alike, ZainTECH leverages cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and smart cities to create value for its clients. The company forms a crucial pillar of Zain Group's strategy to diversify beyond traditional telecom services, offering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of regional markets.

At the helm is Andrew Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, whose leadership has been pivotal in transforming ZainTECH into a powerhouse for sustainable digital services. In an exclusive interview with Gulf News at the tech giant’s massive and futuristic-looking pavilion in Gitex Global 2024, Hanna discusses the company's journey, its commitment to sustainability, how it helps clients improve their businesses, and the role of AI in shaping the future of businesses in the region.

Excerpts from an interview:

Could you tell us a bit about ZainTECH?

The idea of ZainTECH came about a few years ago as part of Zain Group's diversification strategy. We wanted to shift from our traditional telecom business to more of a technology company. The focus was on new technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, data solutions, digital solutions, smart cities, drones, and robotics.

We started planning this a few years ago, but things slowed down during COVID. I took over as CEO in March 2021, and since then, we’ve been consolidating, amalgamating, and building the business. Our main goal is to create a digital and ICT powerhouse.

Our motto is regional power with local execution. We have a strong presence in the seven markets we operate in: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the UAE. We provide regional strength with local execution, which is important because we need to be close to our customers to service them effectively.

It’s crucial for us to take ICT and digital solutions forward for our enterprise customers; that was the whole premise behind ZainTECH. The most important question we ask ourselves is: how do we position ourselves, and what proposition do we offer to our customers? It’s simple: we tell them, ‘Technology is everywhere, and it’s easily accessible, but what you don’t always get is value from that technology.’ That’s where we come in. We want to help our customers extract value from the technology investments they’ve made.

AI is an important element in this, but you need to ask yourself: what does AI mean for your business? There’s been a lot of hype around AI, but for it to be successful, you need to have the right elements in place. A successful AI implementation means finding the right use case for your business. You need to identify the right process to apply AI models to, in order to extract value, automate tasks, or use machine learning. This requires several steps to implement effectively.

How does ZainTECH's AI-driven approach align with the broader sustainability goals of the region and the global community?

Sustainability is a major focus for us, both within Zain Group and at ZainTECH. We take two approaches: being conscious of our own usage, and the solutions we bring to the market. We break down sustainability into smaller, measurable components. It’s also a big focus for the investor community, and we need to be able to report on our sustainability metrics, not just say we’re committed to sustainability without showcasing the actual impact.

We’re conscious of how the solutions we provide help our customers with their sustainability goals. For example, in facility management, we use IoT solutions to measure energy consumption and reduce footprints. We’re doing this in industries like oil and gas, real estate, and construction.

For instance, we use drones and robotics for inspections, which have a much lower environmental impact compared to traditional methods like [employing] people, machines, or helicopters. These technologies help us collect data quickly and make decisions in real time, which also reduces response times for our customers. It’s also more sustainable and faster. We’re able to extract data quickly, bring it back to our systems, and make decisions in real-time, or near real-time, allowing our customers to act quickly on facility management or predictive maintenance. This quick response time is key to success.

What challenges do enterprises face in adopting AI-powered sustainability solutions, and how does ZainTECH address these?

The key challenge is understanding how to use technology effectively. Many businesses have made significant investments in technology, but they don’t always extract value from it. It’s not just about having the latest tech; it’s about applying it in ways that create measurable impacts on their operations. That’s where we come in. We work closely with our clients to understand their business, identify gaps, and apply the right technology— whether it’s AI, data models, or digital solutions. One thing we’ve noticed is that customers often don’t know what they don’t know. Part of our role is helping them discover those blind spots and leveraging their data in ways they hadn’t considered before.

Could you share a case study to illustrate how ZainTECH helps businesses adopt these solutions?

We’re doing a lot of work across various industries, but one that stands out is asset inspections. For one of our real estate clients, we used drones and robotics for asset inspections, reducing costs by about 70%. This approach also significantly shortened the time required to complete the inspection. Another example is in retail, where we’re using AI and LiDAR technology to map traffic patterns inside stores and optimize footfall. Additionally, our digital-twin solution allows us to create virtual replicas of a client’s environment— whether it’s a warehouse, oil and gas facility, or a retail space— and make real-time decisions using AI and IoT sensors. These solutions not only drive efficiency but also help businesses meet their sustainability goals.

What are ZainTECH's primary goals for participating in GITEX 2024?

GITEX is a major event for us. We’re showcasing a wide range of technologies, including AI, IoT, and digital twins, and it’s a great platform to engage with our 1,500+ customers across the region. It also allows us to see what’s happening in the industry and how we stack up against our peers. This year, we’re focusing on demonstrating how our solutions bring value to sectors like financial services, real estate, oil and gas, and retail. We’ll also be announcing several new partnerships. We’re working closely with some of the big hyperscalers and partners like FICO, who are doing interesting work in banking and financial services, particularly around data integration and AI-driven automation.

How do you envision ZainTECH’s role in shaping the future of AI-driven sustainability in the Middle East?