What have been the highlights for bilateral relations between Lithuania and the UAE over the last year?

This year has witnessed significant growth in bilateral relations between Lithuania and the UAE. The UAE values innovation, future-driven solutions, and resilience, which Lithuania has experience and a proven record of.

Lithuania is the fastest-growing UAE trade partner in the non-oil sector, growing more than four times in 2023. Generally, bilateral trade has steadily grown in the last 5-10 years, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture, food, high-tech, ICT, and life sciences. It is also important to note that Lithuania’s export of services to the UAE has grown by 58 per cent, especially in transport, logistics, and ICT.

Export of agricultural and food products reached 16.1m euros, and has grown by 5.4 per cent in 2023. This steady growth of food exports signifies that the UAE is becoming familiar with and more interested in high-quality, ecological, and natural food products from Lithuania. These numbers demonstrate that Emirati companies have started to recognise the high value and expertise Lithuanian businesses provide globally.

Out of the many political and business visits, I would like to highlight the visit of the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda to the UAE at the end of 2023 to participate in the timely and crucial discussions on the global effects of climate change during COP28.

The direct “airBaltic” flight connecting Vilnius and Dubai brought much more attention to Lithuania for tourism and business, paving new explorations from both sides. The next necessary step, seeing the success and packed planes, would be having direct flights all year round in the nearest future.

Please shed some light on the recent visit of the UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri to Lithuania in August 2024. What are the key takeaways from this visit?

The visit of Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the UAE, to Vilnius in August 2024 is a significant milestone in bilateral relations between Lithuania and the UAE. Minister Al Marri arrived at Vilnius with a business delegation comprising 30 Emirati SMEs and larger investors, all looking for partnerships and opportunities in Lithuania. One of the key results from this visit is the strong agreement between both countries to promote bilateral trade and investment, mutually develop innovations and joint projects in infrastructure, transport, energy, tourism and other areas.

Another milestone was the first historical meeting of the Lithuanian-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, which had participants from the Ministries of Agriculture, Economy and Innovation, Environment, Energy and Foreign Affairs from both sides.

Overall, I hope this visit paves the way to significant growth in trade relations and friendly ties between our countries.

Lithuania received excellent feedback through the World Happiness Report this year, being considered the best country to live and work in for global youth under 30. What are the factors that led to this incredible achievement?

I believe Lithuania and our youth to be truly deserving of the title of the happiest country in the world for the under-30 population.

This achievement showcases the resilience and exuberance of our young populace, which grew up in a free, independent and democratic country. At the same time, Lithuania‘s youth remain grounded in their country‘s history, which encourages strong solidarity with those in less fortunate situations.

The happiest young generation is also a result of Lithuania’s continuous initiatives and policies, aimed at creating a positive environment and a better quality of life for the young generation to thrive, with great work-life balance, nature and growth opportunities within hand’s reach.

Which are the possible areas of investment for Emiratis in Lithuania and why?

I want to highlight the opportunities Lithuania’s only seaport presents to potential investors and larger companies looking to establish their industrial lines somewhere in Northern Europe. The Southern Port of Klaipėda city will be completed in the next four years, expanding to 100 ha territory and 30 mln. ton capacity.

Klaipėda is a connection hub for industrial developments and export, connecting railway, road and sea. Klaipėda port is expected to launch the first green hydrogen refuelling station in 2026, both stationary and mobile, pioneering the new and climate-neutral technology in the Baltic States. I invite Emirati businesses and especially those working in maritime, to look into the opportunities of this Baltic gem.

As a different type of investment, it is important to mention the achievements of Lithuanian universities in medical, biotechnology and life sciences research, providing incredible opportunities for students from the UAE and its region. Lithuanian University of Health Sciences and Vilnius University have been recognised as trailblazers in their genome, protein and medical technology research.

What are the trends dictating Lithuania’s burgeoning tourism sector and how could tourists from the UAE possibly benefit from the same?