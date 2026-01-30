How digital integration and exchange rates boost UAE-India money transfers

“The UAE-India remittance corridor has evolved from a largely volume-driven market into a value-led, digitally integrated ecosystem. While blue-collar workers historically dominated flows, recent years have seen rising remittances from white-collar professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners relocating to the UAE,” says Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings.

“In 2024, the UAE contributed approximately $21.6 billion, nearly 19 per cent of India’s total inflows with strong momentum continuing into 2025,” he says.

“Structural shifts such as CEPA are expanding remittances beyond family support into trade and investment-linked transfers,” Ahamed explains.