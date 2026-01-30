Heriot-Watt University Dubai: Pioneering flexible education for a dynamic job market

“We offer flexible postgraduate options designed for working professionals, with evening classes, part-time study routes and a convenient Dubai Knowledge Park location that supports career growth without disrupting your routine. The University also provides flexible pathways for both undergraduate students and professionals. Undergraduate students can fast-track into Year 2 by September, while working professionals benefit from industry-aligned postgraduate programmes. We also offer dedicated Foundation pathways that prepare students for entry into undergraduate degrees in Design, Business, Engineering and Computing. Our Dubai campus offers a comprehensive portfolio of postgraduate degrees across Business, Finance, Marketing, HRM, Engineering, Data Analytics, AI, Logistics, Construction, Energy and Design. These programmes are designed to support career progression, upskilling and career shifts for Dubai-based professionals.”