Heriot-Watt University Dubai: Pioneering flexible education for a dynamic job market

The University offers a wide range of scholarships covering from 10 percent to 100 percent
Heriot-Watt University continues to lead as the first British institution to establish a campus in the UAE. “Our research-driven, industry-aligned programmes are taught by experienced academics who prepare graduates for a rapidly evolving job market,” says Professor Lynne B Jack, Deputy Vice Principal at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.
“We offer flexible postgraduate options designed for working professionals, with evening classes, part-time study routes and a convenient Dubai Knowledge Park location that supports career growth without disrupting your routine. The University also provides flexible pathways for both undergraduate students and professionals. Undergraduate students can fast-track into Year 2 by September, while working professionals benefit from industry-aligned postgraduate programmes. We also offer dedicated Foundation pathways that prepare students for entry into undergraduate degrees in Design, Business, Engineering and Computing. Our Dubai campus offers a comprehensive portfolio of postgraduate degrees across Business, Finance, Marketing, HRM, Engineering, Data Analytics, AI, Logistics, Construction, Energy and Design. These programmes are designed to support career progression, upskilling and career shifts for Dubai-based professionals.”
Comprehensive portfolio of 72+ CAA-accredited undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes in the UAE, with all students graduating with a UK degree that is fully recognised in the UAE and internationally.
Exclusive Go Global Programme – the only UAE university offering guaranteed inter-campus study opportunities across our UK and Malaysia campuses for select undergraduate degrees.
Highly diverse student community representing 120+ nationalities, with more than 46% international students and globally recognised academic faculty.
The Watt Club, established in 1854, is one of the UK’s oldest alumni networks, with 173,000 members across 190 countries.
Every programme is thoughtfully designed to provide students with strong theoretical knowledge, practical skills and essential soft skills. The University offers a wide range of scholarships covering from 10% to 100%, as well as fee abatements of up to Dh5,000.
For enquiries, contact 04 872 7000 or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox