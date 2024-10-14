Gitex Global 2024 opens today, with exciting and disruptive ideas that will transform the IT landscape. Industry frontrunners Aginode, NTT DATA, Cloud Box Technologies, Tenable, and Sophos are set to redefine how organisations secure and optimise their digital operations.

Maher Jadallah, Senior Director of Tenable, MENA says, “We aim to help organisations reimagine cybersecurity by exposing and closing priority security gaps.” Tenable, known for its expertise in exposure management, will showcase its AI technology designed to uncover attack paths, enabling businesses to defend their infrastructure proactively.

Harish Chib, Vice President of Emerging Markets in the Middle East and Africa, Sophos

“The rising complexity of cyber threats, along with the security required to combat them, is driving fast-growing demand for MDR services,” adds Harish Chib, Vice President of Emerging Markets in the Middle East and Africa, Sophos. At Gitex, Sophos will demonstrate how its AI-driven solutions deliver optimal protection, combining human expertise with machine learning to combat sophisticated cyberattacks, such as ransomware and data breaches.

Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive for the Middle East region at NTT DATA, MEA

“AI has revolutionised user experience, and NTT DATA’s go-to-market offerings reflect this shift,” says Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive for the Middle East region at NTT DATA, MEA. With AI integrated across applications, infrastructure, and cloud solutions, NTT DATA will demonstrate how businesses can leverage technology to deliver personalised digital experiences. One of the main attractions will be NT-Tina, an AI-powered digital human capable of real-time interactions, providing a glimpse into the future of human-AI collaboration.

Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director, Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies, a specialised IT systems integrator, will showcase the increasing role of AI and machine learning in enhancing operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and elevating customer service. “We allow our clients to focus on their core business while we manage IT implementation, deployment, and ongoing support,” says Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director of Cloud Box Technologies.

Aginode will introduce its sustainable networking innovations. One of their key products is the LANmark ULTIM connector, which is designed to reduce cable waste and enhance energy efficiency.

Arafat Yousef, Managing Director, Aginode, MEA