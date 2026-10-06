From Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to the World: The story of Al Haramain Perfumes

Crafting memories through fragrance, Al Haramain's timeless legacy
In perfumery, heritage is not simply measured in years. It is carried through ingredients, craftsmanship and the memories a fragrance leaves behind.
For Al Haramain Perfumes, that story began in 1970, when the company was founded by Kazi Abdul Haque in the Holy City of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, at the heart of a region where fragrance has long held deep cultural and personal significance.
Today, under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Al Haramain has grown from its family-business origins into an international fragrance house with a presence in more than 100 countries.
From its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, the company now operates at the intersection of tradition and contemporary perfumery. Arabian fragrance heritage remains central to its identity, yet the house has continued to evolve alongside changing tastes, building a portfolio of more than 1,000 fragrances, ranging from traditional oud compositions to contemporary international styles.
Few collections illustrate this evolution as clearly as Amber Oud. Over the years, it has become one of the most recognisable names within the Al Haramain portfolio, with fragrances such as Gold Edition, Aqua Dubai and Ruby Edition exploring different interpretations of amber, woods, fruits and modern oriental perfumery.
L’Aventure, meanwhile, reflects a distinctly contemporary outlook. Interpretations including L’Aventure, Gold, Femme, Rose, Fraiche and Iris reveal a more international dimension of the house while retaining the depth and character associated with Al Haramain.
For those seeking greater concentration and intensity, the Sheikh Series occupies a distinctive place in the portfolio. Sheikh Royal, Sheikh Knight,
Sheikh Warrior and Sheikh Majestic move into the realm of Extrait de Parfum, where richer compositions and heightened concentration create a more immersive fragrance experience.
More than five decades after its founding in Makkah, Al Haramain continues to move between two worlds: preserving the language and traditions of Arabian perfumery while interpreting them for contemporary audiences around the world.
Perhaps that is where its longevity lies: not simply in preserving tradition, but in allowing that tradition to continue evolving.