Forthing hosts Gala, showcases latest automobile models, announces massive Ramadan offers

Exclusive evening hosted by Oneroad Automotive Group, Forthing’s official partner in UAE
Against the spectacular backdrop of Rixos The Palm Hotel & Resort, Dubai, Chinese automotive brand Forthing hosted a splendid gala that was as much about celebration as it was about strategy. The exclusive evening, hosted by Oneroad Automotive Group, Forthing’s official partner in the UAE, marked a significant milestone in the brand’s growing journey in the Middle East. The event brought together innovation, ambition, and a clear vision for the future of mobility.
Drawing a distinguished audience comprising government officials, and senior representatives from Forthing’s manufacturer Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor (DFLZM) in China, the gala also saw valued customers, fleet partners, members of the media, influencers, and a diverse guest list. The setting proved an apt metaphor for the brand’s intent: confident, forward-looking, and unmistakably global.
At the heart of the evening was a comprehensive showcase of Forthing’s future-ready vehicle portfolio spanning sedans, SUVs, MPVs, and commercial carrier vehicles. Designed to address a wide spectrum of mobility needs from personal and family use to business and fleet solutions, the lineup reflected the brand’s multi-energy philosophy. On display were vehicles powered by Electric Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV), as well as conventional fuel technologies.
Among the standout models were the V9 PHEV and the S7 REEV, which underscored Forthing’s positioning as one of the best valued green vehicle brands in the UAE.
Opening the evening, Bruce Wen, Vice General Manager, DFLZM Overseas, set the tone with a clear overview of Forthing’s global outlook. Emphasising that the brand is entering international markets at a pivotal moment, he made it clear that mobility is undergoing a fundamental transformation worldwide.
“Global mobility is shifting toward electrification, intelligence, and sustainability, and Forthing is positioning itself as a technology-driven, multi-energy mobility brand,” Wen said. Backed by Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor’s robust R&D ecosystem and manufacturing scale, Forthing is developing platforms across EV, HEV, PHEV, and REEV technologies to cater to diverse market realities.
“Our approach combines advanced powertrain technology, intelligent systems, and cost efficiency,” he added. “The goal is to ensure customers receive future-ready solutions without compromising reliability or value. In this evolving landscape, Forthing’s role is to make next-generation mobility accessible, practical, and scalable.”
Wen also highlighted the strategic importance of emerging markets such as the Middle East, describing them not merely as end markets but as vital contributors to the brand’s long-term global roadmap.
“The region’s advanced infrastructure, diverse driving conditions, and high expectations provide critical input for product validation and service model development,” he noted. “Insights gained from markets like the UAE directly influence our vehicle specifications and customer experience standards worldwide.”
A highlight of the evening was one of the most anticipated announcements: Forthing’s Ramadan promotional offers.
“Ramadan is a time of reflection, family, and generosity,” said Will Shao, Chief Marketing Officer, Oneroad Automotive. “This year is especially meaningful as it aligns closely with the Chinese Spring Festival, creating a unique cross-cultural connection.”
While the offers include strong promotional value across Forthing’s model range, Shao emphasised that the campaign also introduces enhanced service packages and ownership support programmes. “It’s about delivering long-term value and reflecting the spirit of care and togetherness that Ramadan represents,” he said.
Customers can expect a range of exciting and enticing Ramadan benefits, making it an opportune moment to explore Forthing’s diverse lineup - whether for personal use, family mobility, or fleet requirements.
Steffi Zeng, Middle East Regional Director, Forthing, who spoke to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, underscored the expertise of the company in guiding customers through the transition to new technologies without alienating those who value familiarity and reliability.
“Forthing approaches this through a platform-based, multi-energy strategy,” Zeng explained. “Our vehicle architectures support fuel, HEV, PHEV, EV, and REEV powertrains while maintaining consistent standards in safety, durability, and drivability.”
She pointed to PHEV and REEV technologies as particularly relevant for customers in the Middle East. “They offer electric-first driving and intelligent energy management, while retaining a combustion engine for range security,” she said. “This ensures operational reliability with minimal behavioural change, which is crucial in markets where infrastructure and driving patterns vary.”
On the pace of electrification in the region, Zeng struck a measured, pragmatic note. “The Middle East is progressing in an infrastructure-aware manner. Long distances and high temperatures require energy solutions that are robust and thermally efficient,” she said. “Our dual-track strategy - strong EV platforms alongside advanced hybrid and REEV solutions - ensures we are prepared regardless of adoption speed.”
While product innovation took centre stage, the evening also placed strong emphasis on aftersales and customer experience - areas increasingly seen as key differentiators in the UAE’s competitive automotive market.
Liam Tian, Chief Operating Officer of Oneroad Automotive, outlined a service philosophy that goes well beyond transactional maintenance. “We view aftersales as a lifecycle management system, not a post-sale function,” he said. “Our strategy is built around preventive maintenance, data-driven service planning, and long-term customer engagement.”
He said, Oneroad is investing heavily in trained technical teams, standardised service protocols, predictive diagnostics, and strengthened parts availability across the UAE. “Each customer interaction should improve vehicle uptime and ownership confidence,” he noted. “That’s how aftersales becomes a value-preserving partnership rather than a one-time transaction.”
This focus on premium service expectations was echoed in discussions around speed, transparency, and consistency - qualities UAE customers have come to expect as standard.
The gala also served as a platform to honour key fleet partners who have placed their trust in the brand by integrating multiple Forthing vehicles into their operations. This recognition highlighted Forthing’s growing footprint in the corporate and fleet mobility segment, reinforcing its reputation for reliability and long-term value.
Further strategic depth was added through presentations by senior leadership, including a comprehensive lineup and roadmap overview by Matt Zou, Vice Regional Director, DFLZM Middle East. The presentation underscored DFLM’s decades-long automotive heritage and its role as a strong manufacturing backbone supporting Forthing’s global ambitions.
All through the evening, the message was clear: With a strong local partner in Oneroad Automotive, a diversified and future-ready product portfolio, and a service-first philosophy, Forthing is positioning itself for sustainable growth in a market that values both innovation and trust.
Earlier, a carefully crafted mix of brand stories, strategic conversations, cultural performances, and interactive moments kept the audience genuinely engaged. More than a formal showcase, the gala offered a closer look at what Forthing stands for - from the quality of its vehicles to the thinking behind its service ethos and long-term vision for the region. The result was not just awareness, but connection, deepening both the emotional bond and strategic trust between the brand and its steadily growing community of customers in the UAE.
Customers are invited to experience Forthing’s latest models and Ramadan offers at showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or through the brand’s official digital platforms where the future of accessible, green mobility is already taking shape.