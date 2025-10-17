Finesse and LinkShadow announce strategic partnership to strengthen enterprise cybersecurity

The collaboration empowers firms to navigate threats and secure their digital future
Finesse, a leading AI Transformation and Cybersecurity company, and LinkShadow, a pioneer in unified cybersecurity, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to enterprises.
Through Finesse Cyberhub, the company provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of next-generation cybersecurity services, including threat intelligence, data security, compliance automation, identity governance, cloud protection, and SOC modernization.
Under this partnership, Finesse will offer LinkShadow’s CyberMeshX Platform to its clients, ensuring that robust cybersecurity becomes a cornerstone of their digital transformation initiatives. This collaboration enables organizations to gain the security clarity and resilience needed to accelerate their digital journeys confidently.
LinkShadow’s CyberMeshX Platform delivers a real-time, AI-driven command center for comprehensive visibility and rapid threat response across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments. The platform unifies security operations through Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and Network Detection & Response (NDR). Notably, LinkShadow NDR has been recognized by Gartner and Frost and Sullivan, highlighting its innovation and market impact.
With this strategic partnership, Finesse will support organizations in the implementation and adoption of the CyberMeshX Platform as they modernize IT infrastructure and embrace new digital technologies. The integrated solution empowers organizations to:
Proactively Detect & Respond: Leverage the power of ITDR, DSPM, and NDR for advanced threat detection and automated response.
Gain Real-Time Visibility: Achieve a unified view of security across the entire IT landscape.
Improve Data Integrity & Compliance: Protect sensitive data and meet regulatory requirements effectively.
Strengthen Network Security: Enhance threat detection and response capabilities to defend against sophisticated attacks.
This partnership marks a significant step forward in helping enterprises build resilient, secure, and future-ready digital environments by combining Finesse’s cybersecurity expertise with LinkShadow’s cutting-edge technology.
Megha Shastri, Vice President – Enterprise Accounts at Finesse and Partner Manager for LinkShadow, commented on the partnership:
"Through Finesse’s Cyberhub, we are committed to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity services to our clients. By joining forces with LinkShadow and its powerful Intelligent Network Detection & Response (iNDR) platform, we bring enterprises a cutting-edge solution that combines AI/ML-driven threat detection, automated response, deep network visibility, and the ability to identify advanced threats that often bypass traditional perimeter defenses. Together, Finesse and LinkShadow empower organizations with the confidence that their networks are secure, resilient, and future-ready."
“LinkShadow CyberMeshX Platform is a next-generation, AI-powered cybersecurity solution built on a modular Cyber Security Mesh Architecture. Engineered to address today’s dynamic threat landscape, it leverages advanced analytics and adaptive threat management to stay ahead of emerging risks," said Awaad Al-Marhuby, Chief Partner and Alliances Officer. "By integrating seamlessly with existing security ecosystems, CyberMeshX provides unified visibility, intelligent detection, and automated response across every layer, enabling organizations to elevate and fortify their digital defense strategy.”
This strategic alliance combines LinkShadow’s advanced cybersecurity platform with Finesse’s expertise in implementing and managing digital transformation initiatives. Together, the collaboration is designed to help businesses navigate the evolving threat landscape while building a secure, resilient foundation for their digital future.
