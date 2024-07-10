Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, welcomes UAE residents and visitors to celebrate the summer with a variety of exciting family-friendly activities, indoor entertainment offerings, endless stays, and adventures across Dubai’s iconic destinations, including Real Madrid World, Riverland Dubai, Motiongate Dubai, Lapita and Legoland Hotel.

Dubai Parks and Resorts recently launched its new ‘Get Two Park Tickets for The Price Of One’ promotion taking place throughout summer until 30th September. Guests can enter two parks of their choice on the same day, including Real Madrid World, Motiogate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park, in addition to complimentary one-hour experience at Neon Galaxy for the price of one park at AED 295 per person when booking online in advance, or AED 330 per person when purchasing at the gate.

That is not all, as all junior adventure seekers, whether UAE residents or visitors, are invited to join the exciting ‘Dubai Parks and Resorts Kids Summer Camp’ taking place from Mondays to Fridays until 30th August 2024. With options for a 1-day or 5-day package, youngsters aged 7 to 15 years old, can look forward to a fun-filled schedule with exciting activities at Real Madrid World, Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park together with Neon Galaxy. Accommodating 100 visitors per day, the line up of engaging activities include cooking workshops, candy making classes, arts and crafts, Lego robotics, freestyle football tricks, Hip Hop, Bollywood or freestyle dance sessions along with treasure hunts, character meet and greets, classic games, theatre role play, movie experiences and splash time at the wave pool. Priced at AED 355 per day or AED 1,500 per week, this summer camp promises endless fun and adventure for the little ones! To make it easier for all parents, this Kids Summer Camp offers transportation facilities for the young participants with various pickup locations in the emirate.

To cool off this summer, Riverland Dubai invites guests of all ages to enjoy a splash-tastic new pirate-themed Family Water Fight Party at The Peninsula every Saturday from 13th July between 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Guests can escape the heat with an exciting line up of fun-filled activities and water games, including balloon fights, water gun duels, walk the plank challenges, sponge relay races and more - for the ultimate family fun experience with a pirate twist. To extend the fun even further, friends and families are welcome to groove to the beats of a live DJ and dance with the pirates and later choose their favourite bite out of a wide range of delicious dining outlets. Guests with a valid ticket to Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai Theme Park, Legoland Water Park or Neon Galaxy as well as Annual Pass Holders can enjoy this new weekend summer event for free*.

Furthermore, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the daily eco-friendly laser shows at 7:30pm, 8:20pm and 9:30pm at Riverland Dubai, while enjoying a delicious dinner at Al Mashowa with its authentic Emirati and Arabic cuisine or Viva Ristorante with its traditional Italian cuisine.

Meanwhile, children are welcome to explore Neon Galaxy, an indoor Playworld, filled with exciting ninja courses, slides, rope climbing activities and a wipe out challenge while the parents can relax upstairs or at the Cosmic Café offering up a spread of delicious food options that accommodates every taste.

Football fans and families will not want to miss Real Madrid World, the world’s first-ever football theme park, offering 40 indoor and outdoor experiences and attractions featuring the region’s first wooden rollercoaster, the tallest ride in the world as well as a wide range of indoor attractions like 'The Real Challenge' with a wide range of interactive challenge games and arcade games. At 'Meet the Stars,' life-sized figures of legendary players await guests for selfies, while the ‘Bernabeu Experience’ features the 14 European football cups and 11 European basketball cups that this legendary club has won

Motiongate Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, invites its guests to watch its new Madagascar Parade every evening at the indoor air-conditioned ‘DreamWorks Zone’, one of the largest indoor attraction zones in the region, inspired by films like Shrek and Kung Fu Panda. The parade features iconic characters King Julien, Alex the Lion, Gloria as well as the Penguins of Madagascar leading the charge of music and dance with over 10 dancers, followed by solo performances from each character. Furthermore, 29 rides and attractions await families, where the little ones can meet their favourite characters and enjoy live shows including ‘Just Smurf It’ and all the martial arts mastery of ‘Kung Fu Academy’. All UAE residents are invited to choose their preferred until end of September, whether ‘Family and Friends’ offer that welcomes visitors to buy 4 tickets for the price of 3 or ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ offer, which invites guests to enjoy 40% discount every Tuesday when purchasing their park tickets.

For endless summer fun, guests can head to Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts and enjoy its exclusive Kids Go Free offer until 30th September, where children stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult with complimentary access to the theme parks. The bed and breakfast offer includes a complimentary late check-out and a delicious breakfast at Kalea, while the full board staycation offer includes a late check-out, breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the flexibility to dine around the resort and theme parks. The little ones will meet their favourite resort characters, receive free ice lollies, and explore The Kids Club featuring wonderful games. Families are sure to have an enjoyable experience, combining a relaxing stay along with free access to any park of their choice at Dubai Parks and Resorts including Real Madrid World, Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Riverland Dubai, Neon Galaxy Indoor Playworld offering a variety of rides, games and attractions to explore.

At Legoland Dubai Resort guests can experience the ultimate ‘playcation’ this summer when booking their stay before 30th September, where kids can stay, play and eat for free*!

Additionally, UAE residents will have more fun on Tuesdays at Legoland Dubai Theme Park or Water Park, enjoying 40% discount when booking their tickets until 25th October 2024.

Furthermore, Legoland Dubai’s visitors can discover the Lego Ever-changing Play Box at Miniland and stand a chance to win a ‘playcation’ at Legoland Hotel! Guests can hop on an epic Lego journey inside the giant box, where every zone holds a world of wonder and when completing all activities, they can collect stamps for a surprise gift! Families looking for their perfect brunch are invited to Bricks brunch at Legoland Hotel, a unique dining experience with fun activities including a Lego Building Bonanza, Character Dance Parties, arts & crafts, after-brunch Lego movies with complimentary popcorn every Saturday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.