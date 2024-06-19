Thumbay Group is proud to announce that its Founder and President, Dr Thumbay Moideen, will receive an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University at its 42nd annual convocation in June 2024. This honor celebrates Dr Moideen’s exceptional contributions to business, healthcare, and education, solidifying his legacy as a visionary leader in these fields.

Dr Moideen, born on March 23, 1957, in Mangalore, India, is a third-generation entrepreneur who expanded his family business into a global conglomerate. Under his leadership, Thumbay Group, headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has grown into a diversified entity encompassing 20 sectors and employing over 3,000 people in the UAE. Forbes Middle East has recognized him as one of “The Top Indian Business Leaders in The Arab World.”

In addition to his business achievements, Dr Moideen is an influential figure in various organizations. He is the Chief Patron of the Ajman Indian Association, Indian Business Council in Ajman, Beary’s Association in Dubai, and Karnataka Sangha in Sharjah. Internationally, he serves as the President of the Asian Hospital Federation's UAE region and is a member of both the International Hospital Federation in France and the International Association of University Presidents.

Dr Moideen’s illustrious career has earned him numerous awards. In 2022, he received the ‘Vishwa Manya’ award from the Maharaja of Mysore. His leadership was recognized with the ‘Global Leader 2023’ award at the NDTV Gulf Indian Excellence Awards and the ‘Gulf Karnataka Ratna’ Award 2023, underscoring his impact on healthcare, education and was ranked the No 1 NRI from Karnataka to receive this award.