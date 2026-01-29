Dinesh Goyal: Pioneering India's educational future with quality and accessibility

Dinesh Goyal is a distinguished publisher and education leader, widely recognised for his contribution to strengthening India’s educational publishing ecosystem and advancing its global presence.

With decades of experience in educational content development, printing, and international distribution, he has played a pivotal role in shaping high-quality, curriculum-aligned learning resources for schools in India and overseas. He currently serves as Chairman of the Books Publication & Printing Panel under CAPEXIL, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. In this national leadership role, Dinesh Goyal provides strategic direction to the books and printing export sector, working closely with stakeholders to enhance India’s competitiveness, promote innovation, and expand global market access for Indian publishers and printers.

As Managing Director of Goyal Books Overseas Private Limited, he has successfully built and scaled a respected publishing enterprise known for its focus on academic rigour, pedagogical relevance, and production excellence. His work reflects a deep understanding of education as both a social responsibility and a strategic economic driver, particularly in the context of India’s growing influence in international education markets.

A strong advocate for ethical publishing, affordability, and quality, Goyal is also a respected voice in policy and industry forums. His leadership is marked by integrity, long-term vision, and a commitment to nation-building through education — positioning him as a key contributor to India’s learning, publishing, and print export landscape.

From starting out alongside your father in the early days of Goyal Brothers Prakashan to becoming a recognised education leader, what were the key personal and professional experiences that shaped your journey and commitment to education?

My journey in education has been deeply rooted in values instilled at home. Working alongside my father in the early days of Goyal Brothers Prakashan was not merely about publishing textbooks; it was about understanding education as a social responsibility. I witnessed first-hand how a single well-designed textbook could influence millions of classrooms across India, often in regions where quality resources were scarce.

Professionally, those early years taught me the importance of rigour, credibility and alignment with curriculum needs. We worked closely with teachers, curriculum designers and schools, which gave me a ground-level understanding of how learning actually happens. This exposure shaped my belief that education must be learner-centric, teacher-empowered and future-focused, rather than exam-driven alone.

Over time, as the organisation grew and adapted to CBSE, ICSE and international curriculum requirements, my role evolved from operational execution to strategic leadership. That transition reinforced my long-term commitment: to ensure that education remains relevant, equitable and transformative, especially in a rapidly changing world.

How do you define your long-term vision for India’s education landscape, particularly in terms of quality, accessibility and relevance to the needs of the 21st-century learner?

India stands at a critical inflection point in education. With over 260 million school-going students, according to UNESCO, the scale is both our greatest challenge and our greatest opportunity. My long-term vision is anchored in three pillars: quality, accessibility and relevance.

Quality must go beyond content coverage to focus on conceptual understanding, critical thinking and application. Accessibility means ensuring that high-quality learning resources reach students not only in urban centres, but also in Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions, where learning gaps remain significant. Studies indicate that learning poverty in India — defined as the inability to read and understand a simple text by age 10 — still affects nearly 50 per cent of children, underscoring the urgency.