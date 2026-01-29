Dinesh Goyal: Pioneering India's educational future with quality and accessibility

Goyal views education as both a social responsibility and a strategic economic driver
Dinesh Goyal is a distinguished publisher and education leader, widely recognised for his contribution to strengthening India’s educational publishing ecosystem and advancing its global presence.
With decades of experience in educational content development, printing, and international distribution, he has played a pivotal role in shaping high-quality, curriculum-aligned learning resources for schools in India and overseas. He currently serves as Chairman of the Books Publication & Printing Panel under CAPEXIL, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. In this national leadership role, Dinesh Goyal provides strategic direction to the books and printing export sector, working closely with stakeholders to enhance India’s competitiveness, promote innovation, and expand global market access for Indian publishers and printers.
As Managing Director of Goyal Books Overseas Private Limited, he has successfully built and scaled a respected publishing enterprise known for its focus on academic rigour, pedagogical relevance, and production excellence. His work reflects a deep understanding of education as both a social responsibility and a strategic economic driver, particularly in the context of India’s growing influence in international education markets.
A strong advocate for ethical publishing, affordability, and quality, Goyal is also a respected voice in policy and industry forums. His leadership is marked by integrity, long-term vision, and a commitment to nation-building through education — positioning him as a key contributor to India’s learning, publishing, and print export landscape.
My journey in education has been deeply rooted in values instilled at home. Working alongside my father in the early days of Goyal Brothers Prakashan was not merely about publishing textbooks; it was about understanding education as a social responsibility. I witnessed first-hand how a single well-designed textbook could influence millions of classrooms across India, often in regions where quality resources were scarce.
Professionally, those early years taught me the importance of rigour, credibility and alignment with curriculum needs. We worked closely with teachers, curriculum designers and schools, which gave me a ground-level understanding of how learning actually happens. This exposure shaped my belief that education must be learner-centric, teacher-empowered and future-focused, rather than exam-driven alone.
Over time, as the organisation grew and adapted to CBSE, ICSE and international curriculum requirements, my role evolved from operational execution to strategic leadership. That transition reinforced my long-term commitment: to ensure that education remains relevant, equitable and transformative, especially in a rapidly changing world.
India stands at a critical inflection point in education. With over 260 million school-going students, according to UNESCO, the scale is both our greatest challenge and our greatest opportunity. My long-term vision is anchored in three pillars: quality, accessibility and relevance.
Quality must go beyond content coverage to focus on conceptual understanding, critical thinking and application. Accessibility means ensuring that high-quality learning resources reach students not only in urban centres, but also in Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions, where learning gaps remain significant. Studies indicate that learning poverty in India — defined as the inability to read and understand a simple text by age 10 — still affects nearly 50 per cent of children, underscoring the urgency.
Relevance, however, is the defining challenge of the 21st century. Learners must be prepared for careers that may not yet exist. This requires a curriculum that integrates digital literacy, problem-solving, ethical reasoning and adaptability, alongside academic foundations.
Digital platforms and AI are fundamentally reshaping how learning is delivered, assessed and personalised. Globally, the edtech market is projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030, reflecting how rapidly technology is being integrated into education systems. AI-driven tools now allow for adaptive learning, where content adjusts to a learner’s pace and ability, helping bridge learning gaps more effectively than traditional one-size-fits-all models. Personalised assessments, data-driven feedback and immersive digital content are enhancing both engagement and outcomes.
However, significant gaps remain. Access to reliable infrastructure and trained educators is uneven, particularly in developing regions. Technology must be seen as an enabler, not a replacement for teachers. There is also a pressing need for ethical frameworks around AI use, data privacy and screen-time balance.
One of the most urgent reforms is shifting from rote learning to competency-based education. While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has laid a strong foundation, implementation remains the key challenge. Assessments must evaluate understanding, creativity and real-world application, not just memorisation. Teacher upskilling is another critical area.
Finally, education must be better aligned with employability. India adds nearly 12 million young people to the workforce annually, yet skill mismatches persist.
Stronger integration of vocational education, life skills and career guidance within mainstream schooling is essential to make learning truly future-ready.
Global partnerships play a pivotal role in enriching India’s education ecosystem. Collaboration with international publishers, curriculum bodies and education systems allows us to benchmark standards, exchange best practices and introduce global perspectives while remaining locally relevant.
The UAE’s education ecosystem stands out for its clarity of vision, regulatory strength and future-oriented approach. The country has successfully positioned education as a strategic pillar of national development, aligned with initiatives such as UAE Centennial 2071 and the Education 33 (E33) agenda. What is particularly impressive is the UAE’s emphasis on innovation, well-being and global competitiveness. The integration of AI, coding, entrepreneurship and sustainability into school curricula reflects a forward-looking mindset. At the same time, strong quality assurance frameworks ensure accountability across diverse curricula.
Beyond academic excellence, students must cultivate a growth mindset — the ability to learn, unlearn and relearn. Adaptability, resilience and curiosity are essential traits in an era of constant change.
Key skills include critical thinking, digital literacy, communication, collaboration and ethical judgment. Most importantly, students should develop a sense of purpose and responsibility. Success in the future will belong to those who can combine knowledge with empathy, innovation with integrity, and ambition with social consciousness.
