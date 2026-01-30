GOLD/FOREX
DeMont Institute: Fast-track your career with vocational education in Dubai

Serving nearly 1,500 students and alumni from over 59 nationalities across 25+ programmes

GN Focus Report
DeMont Institute: Fast-track your career with vocational education in Dubai

A bachelor’s degree isn’t your only path to professional success; vocational qualifications from DeMont Institute deliver faster, more practical career acceleration that employers trust.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, DeMont stands as a KHDA-permitted institute offering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, partnering with globally respected UK bodies like Pearson, NCFE, and CMI, to offer programmes that open doors worldwide.

Serving nearly 1,500 students and alumni from over 59 nationalities across 25+ programmes and 15+ specialisations, DeMont equips learners for high-demand fields in Early Childhood, Procurement, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Psychology, Fashion, Business Management, Sports, and Engineering. These stackable qualifications bypass years of theory, replacing them with industry-co-designed projects that build workplace competence from day one, leading to internships, placements, top-up degrees, MBAs, or direct leadership roles.

DeMont’s modern campus, labs, fashion studio, and auditoriums mirror real workplaces, while industry visits, CEO meet-and-greets, and guest lectures give opportunities to build a solid network. On-campus, Toastmasters, student council clubs, DeLead, DeCode, DeMind, DeSport and DeStyle turn business strategy, software development, fashion design, psychological insight and sports performance into dynamic proving grounds where students master real-world applications which hiring managers demand.

Awarded Excellence in Vocational Education & Training and Outstanding Institute for Providing Global Exposure in Vocational Training, DeMont proves vocational learning outpaces traditional routes in ROI. Whether you’re a school-graduate, upskilling professional, or executive seeking modular programmes, there’s a pathway tailored for you.

Visit www.demont.ac.ae or call +971 45804285 to start building skills that deliver results, not just degrees.

